US tax system: Republicans release final bill with sweeping changes, voting next wk

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Washington: US Republicans from both houses of Congress released their tax bill on Saturday, moving one step closer to delivering the most significant changes to America's tax system in more than three decades.

The tax bill promises massive tax cuts for the middle class and businesses.

 

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lower the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent (beginning January 1, 2018) down from 35 per cent, the largest reduction in the history of the US.

The voting on the USD 1.5 trillion tax cut bill will be held next week and if passed will be the most sweeping tax overhaul in decades.

President Donald Trump, who had promised tax-cut during his election campaign, now wants the bill signed into law by the end of 2017.

"By lowering tax rates, simplifying the rigged and burdensome tax code, and repealing the failed tax on lower-and middle-income households known as the Obamacare individual mandate, this legislation will grow our economy, raise wages, and promote economic competitiveness," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

According to the Congressional Budget Office and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxations estimates, the plan would add USD 1.455 trillion to the deficit over next 10 years.

"President Donald Trump applauds the House and Senate conferees on coming to an agreement on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and looks forward to fulfilling the promise he made to the American people to give them a tax cut by the end of the year," Sanders said.

The White House statement came after the House and the Senate agreed on the unified tax bill.

Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Corker also voiced their support for the bill.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy hoped to deliver the bill to the President's desk just in time for Christmas.

"We have been working toward this for years, and now the American people are closer to a plan that will deliver higher wages, lower taxes, a simpler system, and a stronger American economy," he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the bill overhauls America's tax code to deliver tax relief for workers, families and job creators, and revitalise the nation's economy.

The act will lower taxes across the board, eliminate costly special-interest tax breaks, and modernise international tax system.

"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will help create more jobs, increase paychecks, and make the tax code simpler and fairer for Americans of all walks of life," said Ryan.

With this bill, the typical family of four earning the median family income of USD 73,000 will receive a tax cut of USD 2,059.

The Bill also expands the Child Tax Credit from USD 1,000 to USD 2,000 for single filers and married couples to help parents with the cost of raising children.

Tags: america's tax system, us republicans, us tax bill, tax cuts and jobs act, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




