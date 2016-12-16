 LIVE !  :  Making a comeback to Indian side, Ishant Sharma struck early as he dismissed Keaton Jennings early on Day 1 of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: India on a roll, England lose openers
 
World, America

India still one of the fastest-growing countries in world: White House

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 12:28 pm IST
Economic growth in India continues at pace of projected 7.4 % over the four quarters of 2016, said the report.
"India remains one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, with real GDP expanding at 7.3 per cent in the four quarters through 2016:Q3," said the Economic Report of the President for the year 2017, which was sent to the Congress. (Representational Image)
  "India remains one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, with real GDP expanding at 7.3 per cent in the four quarters through 2016:Q3," said the Economic Report of the President for the year 2017, which was sent to the Congress. (Representational Image)

Washington: India remains one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, the White House on Friday said even as it underlined that inefficiencies remain in the public sector of the country with the poor population still lacking healthcare coverage and access to financial services.

"India remains one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, with real GDP expanding at 7.3 per cent in the four quarters through 2016:Q3," said the Economic Report of the President for the year 2017, which was sent to the Congress.

The voluminous report running into nearly 600 pages says that economic growth in India continues at a solid pace of a projected 7.4 per cent over the four quarters of 2016.

"Macroeconomic risks revolve around inflationary pressure stemming from increasing commodity prices, which could weigh on the current account and fiscal deficit," it said.

"Inefficiencies remain in the public sector, with India's poor still lacking healthcare coverage, educational attainment, and access to financial services. Further, inequality in India remains high," the White House report said.

The report also noted the countries that export to China and the advanced economies have suffered due to the slowdown in those important markets, the report added.

The White House said as China's economy grew to 15 per cent of global GDP in 2015, targeted industrial policies have made it the world's largest manufacturer and the dominant producer of key goods in the global marketplace, as well as a major source of demand for an array of goods, magnifying the effects of changes in its domestic economy on global prices and growth.

According to the report, more recently, China may be postponing its longer-term goal of rebalancing in order to stabilise growth in the near term after growth fell from 7.2 per cent in the four quarters ended in 2014:Q4 to 6.7 per cent in the four quarters ended in 2016:Q3.

"Against this backdrop, the Chinese renminbi (RMB) has been gradually depreciating since mid-2015 against both the dollar and a weighted basket of currencies," it said.

Tags: india, economy, fastest growing economy, us, white house
Location: United States, Washington

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How undersea fibre-optic cables are repaired

Majority of the internet flows through undersea cables and very little passes through satellites.
 

Super Mario Run now available on Apple's App Store

Super Mario Run is the first game for mobile developed by Nintendo.
 

Watch: India, England cricketers wear black armbands, pay respects to J Jayalalithaa

Cricketers, match officials and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association chief N Srinivasan paid their respects to the late Tamil Nadu Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa ahead of Day One’s play in the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)
 

To earn extra cash, retired Russian man offers to serve others’ jail term

The screen shot posted by Fontanka showed the ad on popular website Avito.ru which seems to depict a grey-haired man reclining on a couch in a plaid shirt. (Representational Image)
 

WhatsApp could be working on a separate app for businesses

WhatsApp this week rolled out a beta update for iOS only which allows users to edit and revoke messages.
 

Netflix plans to sue Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil for plagiarism?

Hrithik Roshan in a still from 'Kaabil'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

White House Press Secretary is a 'foolish guy': Trump

US president-elect Donald Trump has slammed White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest. (Photo: AP)

Trump will support Indo-Pak friendship: Indian-American industrialist

Donald Trump will support

Threat of hacking attack on nuclear plants is growing, says UN

Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson told a Security Council meeting that extremists and

Trump picks his Interior chief: Ryan Zinke, a supporter of more drilling

President-elect Donald Trump announced his choice of Zinke as Interior secretary on Dec 15. (Photo: AP)

John Kerry accuses Bashar al-Assad government of 'massacre' in Aleppo

Kerry vigorously defended US diplomatic efforts to end the war - all of which have been futile. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham