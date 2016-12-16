World, America

First Lady duties to daughter, East Wing office for Ivanka Trump

AGENCIES
Published Dec 16, 2016, 2:00 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 4:06 am IST
Donals Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump to advise on climate change and family leave.
US President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump and daughter and Ivanka Trump. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: Ivanka Trump is poised to play an active role in her father’s administration, assuming some of the duties normally assigned to the First Lady. Trump transition aides are already planning for an “Office of the First Family”, in the East Wing where the current office of the first lady is located, sources familiar with the plan told CNN.

Melania Trump is still expected to play a role in the White House. However, Ivanka is expected to have a prominent slot as well. A source said she is likely to play the part of Washington hostess as well as advise her father on issues including family leave to climate change.

“No decisions have been made regarding Ivanka’s role,” Hope Hicks, Trump’s spokeswoman, told CNN.

Titles for Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have not been determined. 

But Kushner, a publisher and businessman, is expected to have his own role outside of the family office — the latest indication that he could be bound for the West Wing.

Kushner has played a key role in Trump’s campaign, as a top adviser, alongside President-elect Donald Trump’s three adult children — Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

Trump has indicated Don Jr. and Eric will retain control of his business operations while he is in the White House, while Kushner and Ivanka are reportedly expected to move to Washington and work closely with him in government.

Tags: ivanka trump, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

