 LIVE !  :  India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
World, America

Barack Obama says US will retaliate against Russian hacking

AFP
Published Dec 16, 2016, 8:12 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 9:05 am IST
When any foreign govt tries to impact integrity of our elections, we need to take action, said Obama.
US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Barack Obama on Thursday said the United States would retaliate against Russian hacking after the White House accused Vladimir Putin of direct involvement in cyberattacks designed to influence the US election.

The outgoing US president's remarks dramatically upped the stakes in a dispute between the world's leading nuclear powers over interference that may have swayed last month's tight election in which Republican billionaire Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections that we need to take action," Obama told NPR radio.

"And we will, at a time and place of our own choosing."

Pointing the finger at the Russian president over meddling in the election also puts the White House on a collision course with Trump, who has become increasingly isolated in questioning Russian involvement in hacks of Democratic Party emails that appeared to have slowed the momentum of Clinton's campaign.

Obama is expected to be peppered with questions about the dispute and any subsequent action when he holds a news conference Friday at 2:15 pm (1915 GMT) before leaving for a vacation in Hawaii.

"I don't think things happen in the Russian government of this consequence without Vladimir Putin knowing about it," one of his top advisers, Ben Rhodes, said earlier Thursday.

"Everything we know about how Russia operates and how Putin controls that government would suggest that, again, when you're talking about a significant cyber intrusion like this, we're talking about the highest levels of government," he told MSNBC television.

"And ultimately, Vladimir Putin is the official responsible for the actions of the Russian government."

'Not a joke'  

White House spokesman Josh Earnest echoed his comments, saying the decision by US intelligence agencies in October to blame "Russia's senior-most officials" was not meant to be "particularly subtle."

Trump caused outrage in July by suggesting that Russia find 30,000 missing emails related to Clinton's use of a private server when she was secretary of state. Surrogates dismissed it as a joke, but he repeated his call on Twitter.

"I don't think anybody at the White House thinks it's funny that an adversary of the United States engaged in malicious cyber activity to destabilize our democracy. That's not a joke," Earnest said on Thursday.

"Mr Trump obviously knew that Russia was engaged in malicious cyber activity that was helping him and hurting Secretary Clinton's campaign," he added.

Asked if the White House believes Russia successfully rigged the election, however, he told reporters that there were a "variety of potential explanations, and that's more of a question for analysts of politics than it is for analysts of intelligence."

Trump, who blasted as "ridiculous" a reported CIA assessment that Russia was trying to help him win, has continued to question Russian involvement in hacks of damaging Democratic Party emails.

He used a campaign-style victory rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday to hit out against Earnest, calling him "this foolish guy" and questioning whether he was talking to Obama to boos from the crowd.

"Having the right press secretary is so important because he is so bad the way he delivers the message," said the president-elect, who has yet to appoint one for his own incoming administration.

'Ridiculous nonsense'

"If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?" Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday.

The 70-year-old billionaire now appears increasingly isolated.

The assessment by the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that Russia was involved has been accepted throughout government and by top Republican Senators.

On Wednesday, senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he was informed by the FBI in August that his own campaign had been hacked.

"My goal is to put on President Trump's desk crippling sanctions against Russia," he said. "They need to pay a price."

Former CIA director Michael Hayden called Trump "the only prominent American that has not yet conceded that the Russians conducted a massive covert influence campaign against the United States."

A Kremlin spokesman on Thursday rejected the allegations of Putin's involvement as "ridiculous nonsense."

As for Trump's assertion that no one addressed the issue before the election, Obama has repeatedly said both the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee were apprised of the hacking and the Russian threat well before November 8.

In Congress, senior legislators are demanding a broad investigation and declassification of at least some of the secret CIA and FBI reports.

Tags: barack obama, us presidential elections, russia, cyber attack, hacking
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

First Lady duties to daughter, East Wing office for Ivanka Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump and daughter and Ivanka Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Colorado school district to allow teachers to arm themselves

Board member Michael Lawson backed the idea not only as way to protect students from a mass shooting, but also as protection against possible violence connected with nearby marijuana grows. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hindus least educated religious group in world, says survey

Hindus still have the largest educational gender gap of any religious group, said the report titled ‘Religion and Education Around the World Large’ released by Pew Research Center. (Representational Image: AP)

Modi retains 9th rank on Forbes list of world’s most powerful people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked among the top 10 most powerful people in the world by Forbes in a list. (Photo: PTI)

Buy American, hire Americans: Donald Trump to follow '2 simple rules’

Donald Trump said America has lost one-third of its manufacturing jobs since NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement). (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham