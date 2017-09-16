World, America

US should refrain from making threats to North Korea: Chinese envoy

AFP
Published Sep 16, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Trump tweeted earlier this month that the United States was considering halting trade with countries doing business with North Korea.
US President Donald Trump, left, and China's President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump, left, and China's President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

Washington: China's ambassador to Washington on Friday called on the United States to refrain from making threats over North Korea, which a day earlier launched another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai told reporters at an embassy event: "Honestly, I think the United States should be doing ... much more than now, so that there's real effective international cooperation on this issue."

"They should refrain from issuing more threats. They should do more to find effective ways to resume dialogue and negotiation," he said.

President Donald Trump and others in the United States and beyond have urged China to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on its Communist ally to help resolve the standoff over North Korea's weapons programmes.

China fought alongside North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, in which Chinese leader Mao Zedong lost his eldest son, and Beijing has long been Pyongyang's chief ally and primary trade partner.

But the Chinese government has pushed back against the notion that it has any control over Pyongyang, and says it is the United States that should be doing more.

Trump tweeted earlier this month that the United States was considering halting trade with countries doing business with North Korea.

Cui on Friday cautioned against putting China-US trade on the table.

"Efforts to undermine Sino-US trade, or even slapping sanctions on China, I think would be off-target," the Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Cui as saying on Friday at a Chinese National Day reception.

"If someone were to pressure China or impose sanctions on China over the DPRK, it would not be supported by many US citizens," Cui said, referring to North Korea by the acronym for its official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Workers at US airplane factories, farmers growing soybeans, companies that sell smartphones to China, manufacturers that enjoy large market shares in China, companies in the service sector that have gained trade surplus in China, US states that engage in robust trade with China would all stand against it," Xinhua quoted him as saying.

Tags: donald trump, chinese envoy to us, north korea, korean war
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung launches Wind-Free air conditioner

This unique technology gently spreads cool air through 21,000 micro air holes and creates “still air” moving at speeds slower than 0.15m/s.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Alternate Nobel awards honour research that 'first makes people laugh, then think'

Matthew Rockloff, left, and Nancy Greer give their acceptance speech after winning the Ig Nobel Economics Prize during ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Wasn’t ready to run for US president against reality TV candidate: Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump to 'slap' foes, embrace friends in first UN speech: Nikki Haley

US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

US military official 'assuming' N Korea's recent nuclear test an H-bomb: report

North Korea announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. (Photo: AFP)

India, Pakistan begin high-level talks on technical issues of Indus Waters Treaty

The World Bank in August had said under the IWT, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on tributaries of Jehlum and Chenab (File Photo)

Before and after satellite images of N Korea nuke test show how powerful it was

North Korea said its last test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in late August was a “perfect and big success” with both re-entry and warhead control capabilities showing no fault. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham