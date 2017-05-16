 LIVE !  :  The Wankhede game will have Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith squaring off against each other. (Photo: BCCI) Live, MI vs RPS, IPL 2017: Ajinkya Rahane, Manoj Tiwary slog RPS to 162-4
 
Video: US navy soldier gets sucked into fighter plane engine, survives miraculously

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 16, 2017, 9:07 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 9:07 pm IST
Another crewman aboard US Eisenhower is seen racing to rescue Bridget, asking the pilot to cut off the power at the earliest.
The video was captured by the US navy. (Photo:Screengrab)
 The video was captured by the US navy. (Photo:Screengrab)

Washington: A US navy trainee was sucked into the engines of a fighter plane during the Gulf War, it has emerged. This was captured by the US navy, in a video on February 20 1991.

According to report in Daily Mail, the video shows navy trainee John Bridget get sucked into the engine while checking the launch mechanism of an attack aircraft before take off. However, he survived after the throttle was shut down.

Another crewman aboard US Eisenhower is seen racing to rescue Bridget, asking the pilot to cut off the power at the earliest.

Authorities who explained how Bridget survived said he was apparently pulled into the machine arm-first, but survived because the wedge in the propeller gave crew mates some time to shut it off.

However, Bridget suffered serious injuries to his face and neck, which had to be stitched up. The crew members, recalling the horrifying incident said he got sucked in because of his float coat.

The video shows that before the throttle was put on, all checking was done, however, Bridget found some problem near the front wheels of the plane and ran to correct them. But since the plane’s engine was on, he was quickly sucked in.

Daniel P Streckfuss, another officer who was with Bridget at that time, explained “What allowed him to survive was the design of the A-6 engine (the J-52). It has a long protruding ‘bullet’ or cone that extends in front of the first stage fans”.

He added, “Lucky for him, his float coat was sucked in first which prompted the pilot to cut the throttle”.

