World, America

US: Man carrying severed human head, knife walks into store, stabs clerk

AP
Published May 16, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 9:03 am IST
Authorities discovered a woman’s body in a home in a nearby town minutes after the incident at the store.
A man carrying what appeared to be a human head walked into a grocery store in Oregon and stabbed an employee. (Photo: Representational)
 A man carrying what appeared to be a human head walked into a grocery store in Oregon and stabbed an employee. (Photo: Representational)

Estacada (US): A man carrying what appeared to be a human head walked into a grocery store in Oregon and stabbed an employee just minutes before authorities discovered a woman's body in a home in a nearby town.

The two incidents were connected, authorities have said. The gruesome and bizarre chain of events began Sunday afternoon when the man entered the Thriftway grocery store covered in blood and with "what looked like a large kitchen type of knife," Ernie Roberts, interim police chief in nearby Sandy, Oregon, on Monday said in a phone interview. Sandy provides police services for Estacada, which has just 2,600 residents.

He was also carrying something that appeared to be a severed human head, Clackamas County Sheriff's Sgt Nate Thompson said. "He didn't say anything after he was subdued," Roberts said, adding that at one point before he was arrested the man told someone he was thirsty. "He was in like a catatonic state, wasn't speaking to anybody. That's why he was transported to the hospital."

Soon after the attack, someone called 911 to report that a woman's body was found at a home in Colton, a short drive south of Estacada. Police did not say if the body was decapitated.

Authorities were conducting an autopsy on the woman on Monday and did not immediately release her identity. The suspect and stabbed grocery store employee have both been hospitalised. Both are expected to survive.

The attack sent shock waves through Estacada, where most residents knew the stabbing victim simply as Mike, a white-haired checkout clerk who had worked at the Thriftway store for years and was beloved by customers for his warm greetings and sense of humour. Customers stopped by in a steady stream to drop off balloons at a tribute for the stabbed employee in front of the store and to sign a giant get-well poster.

The grocery store sits at the centre of a tiny downtown in Estacada, across from a pharmacy and next to a diner that buzzed with news of the crime during the lunch rush yesterday. Estacada is about 30 miles south of Portland.

A small collection of candles also grew on the other side of the parking lot, just in front of yellow police tape that covered nearly an entire block.

Inside Lew's Drive-In, customers talked of nothing but the stabbing and of Mike, whom everyone seemed to know. Customers who'd been in the grocery store during the stabbing took refuge in the diner Sunday, but nobody had seen much, said Marvin Flora, the diner's owner.

"It was traumatic, but it happened so fast that nobody really saw what was going on," he said. "One lady came in this morning and said she actually saw somebody come in with something that was bloody and was carrying something with his arm." But she couldn't see what it was, Flora said.

As residents swapped stories, Flora stood by a growing cluster of balloons and shouted out details of Mike's condition to drivers who slowed along the main street to check in. "He's super nice and outgoing. He's the epitome of what this place stands for," he said. "He always has jokes for you in the line, and he goes out of the way to know your name."

Tags: stabbing, murder, autopsy
Location: United States, Oregon

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by camera persons at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Akshay spend time with daughters, Deepika leaves for Cannes
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their kids out for lunch on the occasion of Mother's Day in Mumbai on Sunday. Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan were also spotted along with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan take kids out for lunch on Mother's Day
Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood celebrities were present along with politicians and other celebrities at the launch of politician Praful Patel's book on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar launch Praful Patel's book with other celebs
Salman Khan missed the launch of the first song from his film 'Tubelight', which was screened for select media in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team Tubelight launches first song of film without Salman Khan
Bollywood stars stepped out in their stylish best and were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Kareena, Jacqueline, other stars spread their charm around
Manisha Koirala had an enjoyable time as she promoted her film 'Dear Maya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala laughs her heart out on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roger Federer opts out of French Open, sets his sight on grass and hard court seasons

Roger Federer, the 18-time Grand Slam winner, warned in Miami that he would skip some clay court tournaments, including Masters series events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, while then predicting he might have a two-week warm-up on clay for Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Cabaret Queen Helen wants Deepika Padukone to essay her in her biopic

Helen and Deepika in a still from their respective films.
 

HTC to launch HTC U 11 today: All you need to know

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

Ransomware attack: Some ATMs remained shut across India to escape attack

Most automated teller machines (ATMs) were running fine, there could be some which may not have updated Microsoft's Windows operating system (Representational image)
 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US urges India, Pak to talk directly, reduce tensions in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Deepak Mittal, joint secretary of India's Ministry of External Affairs, left, greets Pakistan's Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi as they wait for judges to enter the World Court. (Photo: AP)

Microsoft partly blames US

Brad Smith

US: Unarmed man dies after police try to subdue him with ‘neck grab’

Officers were attempting to respond to him when the man ran off on foot into a secured area of the property toward a pickup truck. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Thousands of troops to be sent to Afghanistan: US proposal to counter terror

US National Security Adviser General HR McMaster has said the Trump administration is working on a policy that would apply to both Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Photo: File)

2nd court review on Trump's revised travel ban

Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham