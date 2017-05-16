World, America

Security experts suspect North Korea involvement in global ‘ransomeware’ attacks

AP
Published May 16, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 11:01 am IST
A tweet from Israeli-based security firm Intezer Labs agreed that North Korea could be behind the attacks.
Israeli-based security firm Intezer Labs said it agreed with the North Korea attribution. (Photo: AP)
 Israeli-based security firm Intezer Labs said it agreed with the North Korea attribution. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Security researchers on Monday reported signs of a potential North Korea link to the massive cyberattack campaign that sparked havoc in computer systems worldwide and opened fresh political rifts between Russia and the United States.

After days of disruptions affecting networks worldwide, a top US official said the number of computers affected had reached 300,000, but that infection rates had slowed.

In the first clues to the origin of the massive ransomware attacks, Google researcher Neel Mehta posted computer code that showed similarities between the "WannaCry" malware and a vast hacking effort widely attributed to Pyongyang.

Other experts quickly jumped on this as a sign -- although an inconclusive one -- that North Korea may have been behind the outbreak.

"We believe this might hold the key to solve some of the mysteries around this attack," said researchers at the Russian-based security firm Kaspersky, adding that further research was needed.

Israeli-based security firm Intezer Labs said it agreed with the North Korea attribution. The group's chief executive Itai Tevet said in a tweet that Intezer Labs confirmed North Korea's attribution for WannaCry.

Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's top cyber and homeland security adviser, brushed aside suggestions that the United States was to blame for the attack, which stemmed from a flaw discovered by the US National Security Agency and later leaked.

"This was not a tool developed by the NSA to hold ransom data," he said, noting that no US government systems had been hit. "This is a global attack," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier had pointed the finger at the United States. "A genie let out of a bottle of this kind, especially created by secret services, can then cause damage to its authors and creators," the Russian leader said on the sidelines of a summit in Beijing.

Russia has recently been accused of cyber meddling in several countries, but Putin said they had nothing to do with the attack.

Over the weekend, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer Brad Smith said attacks highlighted the dangers from the NSA's "stockpiling" of secret hacking tools.

There had been concern that Monday's start of the working week would see an upsurge in attacks.

But the cross-border police agency Europol said the situation was "stable" after attacks that struck computers in British hospital wards, European car factories and Russian banks.

"The number of victims appears not to have gone up," a senior spokesman for Europol, Jan Op Gen Oorth said.

But according to Michel Van Den Berghe, director of telecom group Orange's cyber security arm, a "second wave" is to be expected.

US package delivery giant FedEx, Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica and Germany's Deutsche Bahn rail network were among those hit. The attackers demanded money to unblock their computers.

In China, "hundreds of thousands" of computers were affected, including gas stations, cash machines and universities, according to Qihoo 360, one of the country's largest providers of antivirus software.

Russia said its banking and railway systems were targeted. A fifth of regional hospital associations in Britain's National Health Service were affected and several still had to cancel appointments on Monday.

French carmaker Renault shut its Douai plant -- one of its biggest sites, employing 5,500 people -- as systems were upgraded.

The attack blocks computers and puts up images on victims' screens demanding payment of $300 (275 euros) in the virtual currency Bitcoin, saying: "Ooops, your files have been encrypted!"

Bossert said that paying the ransom provided no guarantee files would be unlocked. He told a news conference that "it appears that less than $70,000 has been paid in ransoms and we are not aware of payments that have led to any data recovery."

Bitcoin, the world's most-used virtual currency, allows anonymous transactions via heavily encrypted codes.

Experts and governments alike warn against ceding to the demands and few victims so far had been paying up.

A hacking group called Shadow Brokers released the malware in April, claiming to have discovered the flaw from the NSA.

The attack is unique, according to Europol, because it combines ransomware with a worm function, meaning once one machine is infected, the entire internal network is scanned and other vulnerable machines are infected.

Although the economic fallout is still unknown, the political fallout "will be significant" according to the Eurasia consultancy.

In addition to Russia, China and India have blamed the US government for developing the original code.

Tags: wannacry, north korea, cyberattack, ransomware
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Moto C and C Plus unveiled: price, specifications and more

Both the Moto C phones will be available in cherry, white, gold, and black colour options.
 

NASA captures strange lights flashing from Earth

BANNER IMAGE: Sun glints off atmospheric ice crystals (circled in red) in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DISCOVR satellite. . Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
 

The iconic Nokia 3310 (2017) finally launched in India at Rs 3,310

Nokia 3310 will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Disney's unreleased film claimed to be held for ransom by hackers

(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

(Photo: AFP)
 

WannaCry ransomware attack: Meet the 22-year-old expert who beat the cyberattack

Marcus Hutchins, who stopped the cyber attack from spreading, works for Los Angeles-based Kryptos Logic (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Media says Trump revealed classified info to Russian officials, WH denies

Trump reportedly even revealed the city in which the intelligence was gathered -- something seen as problematic, as it could allow Moscow to identify the partner nation. (Photo: AP)

US: Man carrying severed human head, knife walks into store, stabs clerk

A man carrying what appeared to be a human head walked into a grocery store in Oregon and stabbed an employee. (Photo: Representational)

Talk it out directly, solve Jadhav row: US to India, Pak after ICJ trial

Deepak Mittal, joint secretary of India's Ministry of External Affairs, left, greets Pakistan's Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi as they wait for judges to enter the World Court. (Photo: AP)

Microsoft partly blames US

Brad Smith

US: Unarmed man dies after police try to subdue him with ‘neck grab’

Officers were attempting to respond to him when the man ran off on foot into a secured area of the property toward a pickup truck. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham