World, America

US judge halts new travel ban before it can go into effect, Trump vows SC fight

REUTERS
Published Mar 16, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 7:57 am IST
Trump called the judge's block 'unprecedented judicial overreach' and said he will take the case 'as far as it needs to go'.
Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin flashes a Hawaii shaka before entering federal court. (Photo: AP)
 Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin flashes a Hawaii shaka before entering federal court. (Photo: AP)

New York: Just hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a US federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday issued an emergency halt to the order's implementation.

The action was the latest legal blow to the administration's efforts to temporarily ban refugees as well as travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries, which the President has said is needed for national security. Trump lashed out at the judge's ruling, saying it "makes us look weak."

Trump signed the new ban on March 6 in a bid to overcome legal problems with a January executive order that caused chaos at airports and sparked mass protests before a Washington judge stopped its enforcement in February.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson put an emergency stop to the new order in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of Hawaii, which argued that the order discriminated against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Judge Watson concluded in his ruling that while the order did not mention Islam by name, "a reasonable, objective observer ... would conclude that the Executive Order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion." Watson was appointed to the bench by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Speaking at a rally in Nashville, Trump called his revised executive order a "watered-down version" of his first. "I think we ought to go back to the first one and go all the way, which is what I wanted to do in the first place," Trump said.

Trump called the judge's block "unprecedented judicial overreach" and said he will take the case "as far as it needs to go," including to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice called the ruling "flawed both in reasoning and in scope," adding that the president has broad authority in national security matters. "The Department will continue to defend this Executive Order in the courts," it said a statement.

The nation's highest court is currently split 4-4 between liberals and conservatives with Trump's pick - appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch - still awaiting confirmation.

Paul Ryan, the Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said the ban was needed to improve vetting of people entering the United States in order to prevent attacks and said he had no doubt that it would be upheld by higher courts.

Rebuke

Watson's order is only temporary until the broader arguments in the case can be heard. He set an expedited hearing schedule to determine if his ruling should be extended.

Trump's first travel order was more sweeping than the second revised order. Like the current one, it barred citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, but it also included Iraq, which was subsequently taken off the list.

Refugees were blocked from entering the country for 120 days in both orders, but an indefinite ban on all refugees from Syria was dropped in the new one.

The revised ban also excluded legal permanent residents and existing visa holders. It provided a series of waivers for various categories of immigrants with ties to the United States.

Hawaii and other opponents of the ban claimed that the motivation behind it was Trump's campaign promise of "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

The government, in its court filings cautioned the court against looking for secret motives in the executive order and against performing "judicial psychoanalysis of a drafter’s heart of heart."

Watson said he did not need to do that, because evidence of motive could be found in the president's public statements. He said he did not give credence to the government's argument that the order was not anti-Muslim because it targeted only a small percentage of Muslim-majority countries.

"The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed," the judge wrote.

Several Cases

The case was one of several moving through U.S. courts on Wednesday that were brought by states' attorneys general and immigrant advocacy groups.

In Maryland, refugee resettlement agencies represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Law Center argued in court for a restraining order.

In Washington state, a group of plaintiffs applying for immigrant visas asked U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle - who suspended the first ban - to stop the new order. Robart was appointed to the bench by Republican former President George W. Bush.

Both Judge Robart and U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland said they would issue written rulings in their cases, but did not specify a time line.

Washington state, joined by California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon, said in court filings they supported the plaintiffs in Seattle.

If more judges side with Watson, the government's case may be harder to make at higher courts. The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld Robart's ruling against the first ban and Watson referenced that decision in his order.

Various groups and companies said they would be harmed by the travel restrictions.

A group of 58 technology companies, including Airbnb Inc, Lyft Inc and Dropbox Inc, filed a "friend of the court" brief in the case saying the order hurt their ability to recruit the best talent from around the world.

A longer list of companies, including Apple Inc , Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google - filed a brief opposing the first ban in a different court challenge brought by Washington state, which is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear why fewer tech companies signed on to the brief this time around.

Tags: donald trump, us travel ban, ban on muslims, immigration ban
Location: United States, New York, New York

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Russian women are using sex to pay for household services

A community in the Lake Baikal region claims that it is intended for ‘mutually beneficial encounters’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men detained for trying to get two monkeys married in Lonavala

The two men have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Photo: Asian Age)
 

Modi's tweet to follower goes viral, gets over 6000 retweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Scientists say eating ice cream for breakfast makes people smarter

Ice cream for breakfast is not a bad idea at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Children's sex education book depicts sex through 'clown porn'

The book has shocking details (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: ‘Paranoid’ Virat Kohli is starting to panic, says Rodney Hogg

Virat Kohli has scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the series. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US charges 2 Russian spies in Yahoo hack

The indictments come amid a high-stakes US investigation into claims of Russian cyber-meddling in US election.

Donald Trump slams Snoop Dogg for ‘shooting’ him

Snoop Dogg has been criticised for shooting a toy gun at a character resembling Mr Trump in his new video

Trump set to challenge Obama-era fuel standards in Detroit

President Donald Trump

Trump envoy holds fresh talks on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Top adviser to Trump, Jason Greenblatt meets Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

No change in America’s policy on India’s NSG bid under Trump: US

President Donald Trump is ready to take up the issue and make India a member of the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham