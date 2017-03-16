 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
US: 12-year-old shot to death while playing with gun, parents arrested

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 8:19 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 8:21 am IST
The parents were charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
The gun discharged, shooting Damian in the head. It's not clear which child fired the fatal shot. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The gun discharged, shooting Damian in the head. It's not clear which child fired the fatal shot. (Photo: Pixabay)

St. Louis: The parents of a 12-year-old St. Louis boy was accidentally shot to death while playing with his younger brother are accused of causing the death.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 41-year-old Donnie L. Holmes and 40-year-old Yolanda Jackson with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. Holmes also is charged with unlawful firearm and felony drug possession.

Police say sixth-grader Damian Holmes and his 9-year-old brother were home alone shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday when they began playing with a gun they found. The gun discharged, shooting Damian in the head. It's not clear which child fired the fatal shot.

Damian was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Online court records don't show whether Holmes or Jackson have attorneys.

Holmes is jailed on $300,000 cash bond, Jackson on $200,000 cash bond.

