 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
World, America

Texas mulls protection law to science teachers using religion in class

AFP
Published Mar 16, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Texas is one of 8 US states where such laws have been proposed since the beginning of the year.
Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Odessa: Angela Garlington feels alone in the way she teaches science at a high school in Odessa, a Texas city populated by oil-field workers.

When she teaches evolution, the science of how Earth's creatures evolved over billions of years, Garlington approaches it as a theory on par with creationism, the belief that life on Earth was created by God as described in the Bible.

"I simply tell my students (that) as educated young adults they have a right... to choose what they believe," said the teacher in her late 40s.

"I don't have any idea if my colleagues will teach both sides of a controversial issue, but I always have and probably always will."

Texas state legislators are now considering a bill introduced in February that would offer teachers like Garlington some legal protection, by giving them latitude to present science "that may cause controversy" as a debatable theory.

Texas is one of eight US states where such laws have been proposed since the beginning of the year. South Dakota, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alabama, Indiana, Florida and Arkansas are the others.

The bills are the latest salvo in the debate in the United States over how science is taught in schools and whether religious beliefs should be considered in the classroom.

Forty-two percent of Americans believe that God created humans in their present form some 10,000 years ago, according to a 2014 Gallup poll that showed little change since the study was launched three decades earlier.

Another 31 percent believe that humans evolved from less advanced life forms, under God's guidance, while 19 percent believe God had nothing to do with the process of evolution.

The issue is particularly emotive in conservative south-west Texas, where Kimberly Villanueva teaches at a middle school in the small, cotton-farming town of Stanton, about 45 minutes east of Odessa.

"I had children last year get up and leave the classroom when we taught plate tectonics and evolution," she said.

"Don't you believe in God?" she recalled the students asking her. Under current law, Villanueva is not allowed to answer that question or defend her beliefs.

Should the Texas bill become law, Villanueva believes she would at least be able to have discussions that would keep students in the classroom and "open (their) minds to scientific possibilities as well."

Critics of the bills in Texas and other states charge that they are an attempt to circumvent constitutional limitations requiring separation of church and state. They say the bills give teachers the ability to introduce religious theories as alternative explanations to science.

There have been multiple court cases dating back decades on teaching creationism in US schools.

Around 70 bills addressing the issue have surfaced across the United States since 2004, according to Glenn Branch, deputy director of the National Center for Science Education.

The recently-proposed bills aim to head off potential court challenges by giving teachers the option of teaching religious theories in science class, rather than a mandate that they do so.

But such legislative attempts have to date had mixed success. Louisiana enacted such a bill in 2008 and Tennessee followed suit in 2012.

But in conservative South Dakota and Iowa this year, similar bills did not succeed. Two introduced in the Iowa legislature died in committee, failing to advance for a full debate.

Detractors say these laws boosting teachers' options can sow confusion in the classroom and bind the hands of school administrators.

"Allowing the teacher to teach creationism would risk the possibility of a lawsuit from a parent objecting that it's unconstitutional to teach creationism," Branch said.

"Stopping the teacher from proceeding would risk the possibility of a lawsuit from the teacher."

The South Dakota bill died in the state legislature in a matter of weeks, thanks in part to the opposition of David Evans, executive director of the National Science Teachers Association.

"We strongly support teaching science in science class and are strongly opposed to teaching other things in science class," said Evans, whose group crusaded against the bill with a letter-writing campaign.

But Garlington says she has not faced any backlash for the way she blends science and religion in her Texas classroom.

And she believes the bill, should it become law, would embolden more teachers to adopt her methods.

"Until it becomes a standard, I don't think (creationism) will be taught in classrooms," she said.

Tags: religion, science, creationism
Location: United States, Texas, Odessa

Lifestyle Gallery

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony Xperia XZ price slashed to Rs 41,990

The Xperia XZ comes with a Battery Care feature powered by Qnovo adaptive charging technology.
 

Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

As Zahra Sozan, a 25-year-old mother-of-one told AFP, it is not
 

Boy from sleepy hamlet in Odisha becomes deputy governor of RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Russian women are using sex to pay for household services

A community in the Lake Baikal region claims that it is intended for ‘mutually beneficial encounters’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men detained for trying to get two monkeys married in Lonavala

The two men have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Photo: Asian Age)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: 12-year-old shot to death while playing with gun, parents arrested

The gun discharged, shooting Damian in the head. It's not clear which child fired the fatal shot. (Photo: Pixabay)

Donald Trump vows to fight travel ban block at Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

US judge halts new travel ban before it can go into effect, Trump vows SC fight

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin flashes a Hawaii shaka before entering federal court. (Photo: AP)

US charges 2 Russian spies in Yahoo hack

The indictments come amid a high-stakes US investigation into claims of Russian cyber-meddling in US election.

Donald Trump slams Snoop Dogg for ‘shooting’ him

Snoop Dogg has been criticised for shooting a toy gun at a character resembling Mr Trump in his new video
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham