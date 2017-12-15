search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Pakistani-American woman arrested for trying to aid ISIS with Bitcoins

REUTERS
Published Dec 15, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Shahnaz sent funds to recipients in Pakistan, China and Turkey, prosecutors said.
Zoobia Shahnaz, 27, used fraudulent credit cards and loans to accumulate USD 85,000, which she attempted to transfer to the terrorist group ISIS before attempting to go to Syria to join it. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Zoobia Shahnaz, 27, used fraudulent credit cards and loans to accumulate USD 85,000, which she attempted to transfer to the terrorist group ISIS before attempting to go to Syria to join it. (Photo: File/Representational)

New York: A suburban New York hospital technician accused of using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to launder money meant for the terror group ISIS was arrested on charges of money laundering in support of a foreign terrorist organization and bank fraud, prosecutors said Thursday.

Federal prosecutors in New York's Suffolk County claimed in court papers that Zoobia Shahnaz, 27, used fraudulent credit cards and loans to accumulate USD 85,000, which she attempted to transfer to the terrorist group ISIS before attempting to go to Syria to join it.

 

Prosecutors said that after travelling to Jordan to work with the Syrian American Medical Society, Shahnaz returned to the United States and applied for six credit cards, which she used to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The resident of the hamlet of Brentwood in Islip on Long Island appeared before a federal judge late on Thursday and was ordered detained, prosecutors said.

Shahnaz' lawyer, Steve Zissou, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

After borrowing about USD 85,000 with fraudulently obtained credit cards and loans and withdrawing another USD 22,000 from bank accounts in her own name, Shahnaz sent funds to recipients in Pakistan, China and Turkey, prosecutors said.

Some of that money came in the form of USD 63,000 in bitcoin and other crypto-currencies purchased with the credit cards, prosecutors said.

Arraignment and detention documents released on Thursday showed that Shahnaz, a US citizen born in Pakistan, was arrested on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said that in July Shahnaz obtained a Pakistani passport and booked a flight to Pakistan with a layover in Istanbul with the intention of going to Syria. She was stopped by law enforcement investigators at John F. Kennedy airport and questioned about her trip and the financial transactions, prosecutors said.

She had USD 9,500 in cash with her, just under the limit of USD 10,000 that a person can take out of the country without declaring it to immigration and customs officials, they said.

Subsequent searches of Shahnaz' electronic devices showed numerous searches for ISIS-related material, including travel checklists.

She faces three charges of money laundering, including money laundering in support of a foreign terrorist organization, and is also charged with bank fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the money laundering charges and up to 30 years for the bank fraud charge.

Tags: isis, cryptocurrencies, bitcoin
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's Mohammad Amir's special wish for newly-married Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Mohammad Amir had earlier wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter after they announced the news of their marraige. (Photo: DC Photo/ Twitter)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
 

Women reach their peak happiness after their partners die: Survey

Women are happiest at 85, survey reveals. (Photo: Pexels)
 

I’d have broken that man’s leg: Kangana backs Zaira over armrest issue in incident

After actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Zaira Wasim's viral video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump's war on regulation: US prez discusses headway, cuts red tape

According to Trump, those regulations that are in place do the job better than all of the other regulations, and they allow them to build and create jobs. (Photo: File)

Indian-American emerges as key figure in Trump’s war against regulations

In the first year, the Trump administration has eliminated 22 regulations for each new one, which should result in savings of USD 8.1 billion in present value. (Photo: Twitter/ @Neomi_Rao)

‘Giant tax cut’ Donald Trump’s X-mas gift

US President Donald Trump

Continue 'giving spirit' during hurricanes for holidays: Melania Trump

Mrs. Trump spoke on Thursday as she visited a Washington-area military base to help sort gifts for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. (Photo: PTI)

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons faces rape allegations

Simmons announced on November 30 that he was stepping down from his business roles after two women accused him of assault, which he also denied. (Photo: Facebook/@RussellSimmons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham