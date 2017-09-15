World, America

India, Pak begin high-level talks on technical issues of Indus Waters Treaty

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 10:56 am IST
The IWT was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pak with the help of World Bank, which is also a signatory.
The World Bank in August had said under the IWT, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on tributaries of Jehlum and Chenab (File Photo)
Washington: India and Pakistan in Washington started high-level talks on technical issues of the Indus Waters Treaty on Thursday night, a senior World Bank official said.

“These meetings are a continuation of a discussion on how to safeguard the Treaty for the benefit of the people in both countries,” a World Bank spokesperson told PTI.

The meetings between India and Pakistan on the technical issues of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) are taking place in Washington on September 14-15, the spokesperson added.

The World Bank in August had said under the IWT, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on tributaries of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers with certain restrictions.

Pakistan opposes the construction of the Kishanganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric power plants being built by India, it had said in a fact sheet issued at the conclusion of secretary-level talks between the two countries over the IWT.

The IWT was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.

The World Bank’s role in relation to “differences” and “disputes” is limited to the designation of people to fulfil certain roles when requested by either or both of the parties, the fact sheet said.

Tags: indus waters treaty, world bank, hydroelectric power plant
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




