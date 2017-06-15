48-yr-old US woman’s dead body dragged ‘half-naked’ by American airlines

Airlines authorities realised that passenger was missing only after the flight landed. (Photo: Facebook)

Dallas: A 48-year-old American woman’s body was dragged out without clothing below the waist from an American Airlines flight after she died aboard a flight, recalled witnesses.

According to a Daily Mail report, Theresa Hines, a Texas resident, was discovered dead on a flight. She had collapsed in the bathroom while flying from Dallas to Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport.

Airlines authorities realised that passenger was missing only after the flight landed. Subsequently, a doctor and nurse were called to check the unconscious Hines who later declared her dead.

The witnesses claimed that Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) pulled out Hines’ half-naked body on a portable stretcher down plane's aisle to the horror of 150 other passengers.

Art Endress, a witness who was disgusted with the authorities’ behaviour, said, “The flight attendants could have thrown a blanket on her.”

A passenger sitting near Endress had tried to use the bathroom about halfway through the two-hour-45-minute flight but failed, he said.

Contrary to the witnesses’ allegations, Minneapolis-St Paul airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said that Hines was 'not naked' when she was moved.

Hogan further claimed that the authorities were focused on trying to save Hines life and get her in the jetway, where the can try to resuscitate her.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said “Staff will 'of course' check a bathroom that has been occupied an unusually long time - if they are made aware of”.

Meanwhile, Endress in his statement said that the passengers stayed on the plane for about an hour as resuscitation attempts were tried on Hines.