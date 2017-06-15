World, America

1 down, 216 to go: Republican lawmaker gets threat mail after Virginia shooting

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 8:47 am IST
President Donald Trump said that the gunman, identified by federal law enforcement as James Hodgkinson, died from injuries.
Tenney, who plays for the bipartisan congressional women's softball team, tweeted about the shooting Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 Tenney, who plays for the bipartisan congressional women's softball team, tweeted about the shooting Thursday. (Photo: AP)

New York: Following the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia at a baseball practice for Congressional Republicans ahead of a charity game, GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney received a threatening email.

The email sent to Tenney had the subject line "One down, 216 to go," Tenney's office confirmed to CNN.

"Did you NOT expect this? When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit. Certainly, your souls and morality were lost long before. Good riddance." the body of the email read.

Tenney, who plays for the bipartisan congressional women's softball team, tweeted about the shooting Thursday.

Tenney, who was a supporter of President Donald Trump's campaign, said this is not the first time she has received a threat, aspPeople have walked into her local office and said "I hope you die," she told CNN.

At least five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, the third ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, were hospitalised after the shooting.

Scalise, who is out of surgery is said to be in critical condition.

President Donald Trump has informed that the gunman, identified by federal law enforcement sources as James Hodgkinson, died from injuries.

Tags: threat mail, claudia tenney, virginia shooting
Location: United States, New York, New York

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jupiter is the oldest planet in solar system: study

Jupiter is the most massive planet of the solar system and its presence had an immense effect on the dynamics of the solar accretion disk.
 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Man who shot top Republican leader dies in shootout with police: Trump

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. (Photo: AFP)

US: Top US Republican leader shot at baseball practice; suspect arrested

Alexandria police said a suspect in the shooting was in custody. (Photo: AP)

6.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Guatemala near Mexico border

6.6-magnitude earthquake hit western Guatemala near the Mexico border. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

US: 5-yr-old differently-abled boy left in day care van for over 8 hrs, dies

According to the department’s records, the day care centre has received citations for minor issues but no complaints have been filed against it. (Photo: AP/Representational)

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

US Senator Kamala Harris. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham