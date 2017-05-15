Wanting ex-girlfriend back, US man sets himself ablaze live on Facebook, dies

McLemore stood up after lighting himself and ran into the bar towards Moore. (File Photo) (Representational Image)

Memphis: A 33-year-old local musician in the United States committed suicide by setting himself on fire and streaming it on Facebook live, after his estranged girlfriend rejected his proposal to get back in a relationship with him.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Jared McLemore, while recording the suicide on Facebook, poured kerosene on himself. He was sitting opposite the road to the club called Murphy where his ex-girlfriend works as a sound engineer.

After dousing himself in kerosene, McLemore entered the club to meet his girlfriend Alyssa Moore, who completely ignored.

McLemore, who was earlier charged with domestic violence against Moore, got infuriated with his former girlfriend’s behaviour and walked out of the club to set himself on fire, the report said.

McLemore stood up after lighting himself and ran into the bar towards Moore. The witnesses heard the musician screaming while the live video continued to show flames on the ground.

His actions prompted people to throw towels and clothing on him in an attempt to save his life. 'It looked like a movie, like someone wearing a flame-retardant suit,’ a witness, Kimberly Koehler said.

McLemore, who tried to set his girlfriend on fire too, again and again tried to embrace Moore. However, she reportedly was able to hold McLemore off by blocking the door.