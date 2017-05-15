World, America

US: Unarmed man dies after police try to subdue him with 'neck grab'

Police said an officer used a stun gun, which affected the man, but he continued to struggle.
Las Vegas: Authorities say an unarmed man has died after police officers used a stun gun and a neck grab to subdue him during an arrest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police said the arrest happened about 1 am on Sunday after the man approached two uniformed officers inside The Venetian casino-hotel. Police said he was acting erratic and claimed people were chasing him.

Officers were attempting to respond to him when the man ran off on foot into a secured area of the property toward a pickup truck. He reportedly tried to open the tailgate and then approached the door on the driver's side.

Police said an officer used a stun gun, which affected the man, but he continued to struggle. Venetian security guards also tried to assist the officers.

The situation escalated, prompting an officer to punch the man with a closed fist multiple times and then use an approved "Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint" control technique to subdue him, police said. The neck grab involves applying pressure to the side of the neck.

The man lost consciousness. Police said they attempted CPR on the scene, but the man died at a Las Vegas hospital trauma centre a short time later.

The Clark County coroner's office hasn't released the man's identity. The Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing is investigating.

