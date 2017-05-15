World, Europe

Want immediate suspension of Jadhav death sentence by Pak: India at ICJ

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 15, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
The International Court of Justice has given 90 minutes each to India and Pakistan to present their case.
The International Court of Justice. (Photo: ICJ)
 The International Court of Justice. (Photo: ICJ)

The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Monday began hearing the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the alleged Indian spy sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. Both sides are given 90 minutes each to present their arguments.

The ICJ is holding public hearings in the case at the Great Hall of Justice in Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands. India will present its case from 1:30 to 3:00 pm (IST) and Pakistan from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, had been sentenced to death about a month ago by a Pakistani military court on grounds of espionage and sabotage. India contested the move and dragged Pakistan to the ICJ on May 8 for refusing consular access to Jadhav and for violating the Vienna Convention on consular relations.

Both countries had last clashed at the ICJ 18 years ago, with the previous instance relating to shooting down of Pakistan’s maritime reconnaissance aircraft Atlantique by the IAF in the Kutch region on August 10, 1999, killing 16 people on board shortly after the Kargil conflict.

Deepak Mittal, who is representing India in the ICJ, said the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan military court was farcical and urged for provisional measures.

“The fact that hearing is taking place within seven days of request acknowledges the urgency of the issue. By its timely action, the court has given hope to the entire country and the innocent family of the soldier,” Mittal said.

“We hope that the court will provide provisional measures stopping the decision taken by after a farcical trial in Pak in violation of the rights given to Jadhav and to India,” he added.

Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, recognised as the acknowledgment of rights of individuals from another state and the state itself, its provisions are sacrosanct, Pakistan has violated all provisions of Article 36, Vijay Sharma, co-agent, said.

India was repeatedly denied consular access. Under para 1 of Article 36, the court has jurisdiction to rule on all cases pertaining to the article. Thus India is relying on the court for a decision, he added.

Pakistan has refused consular access and also failed to provide evidence and documentation from the so called trial which has made India unable to represent jadhav legally, senior lawyer and counsel Harish Salve presented India's argument in the top UN court.

In an earlier case, the court has said that provisional measures would be granted by the court if the rights claims of the party are at least plausible. There have been 3 instances where the court has entertained cases pertaining to the violation of Vienna convention, he added.

