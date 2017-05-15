World, America

Donald Trump is CEO of US, can fire anyone he wants: Nikki Haley

PTI
Published May 15, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
Haley said she believed that the criticism of Trump stems from discomfort with his propensity to act on his decisions.
Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)
 Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)

New York: US President Donald Trump is "CEO of the country, he can fire anyone he wants", America's envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has said while defending him for firing former FBI director James Comey.

Haley said she believed that the criticism of Trump stems from discomfort with his propensity to act on his decisions.

"The president is the CEO of the country," Indian-origin Haley told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" yesterday. "He can hire and fire anyone he wants."

She was responding to a question if she found herself having to explain to foreign diplomats Trump's domestic policy decisions.

"I think what you can see is that this is a president of action," she said of Trump. "The reason people are uncomfortable is because he acts."

Asked whether the president sought a pledge of loyalty from her, Haley replied, "No".

At the same time, she said that during her tenure as South Carolina's governor demonstrations of "loyalty and trust" were important to her.

Regarding the president's tweet this week warning the fired FBI director that he better hope there are no "tapes" of their private conversations, Haley seemed unconcerned by the possibility that the president was taping conversations.

"I assume I'm being taped everywhere," she said.

Haley also addressed a range of other topics, including North Korea's latest missile launch on Saturday night.

She said there is a growing international consensus to impose further sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear programme and that the US will "tighten the screws" on North Korean President Kim Jong Un's government.

Trump has said in the past that he would be willing to sit down with Kim Jong Un, but Haley said such a meeting would only happen if North Korea meets certain conditions.

"A missile test is not the way to sit down with the president," Haley said.

On May 10, Trump fired 56-year-old Comey, abruptly removing the top sleuth overseeing a criminal probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Tags: donald trump, nikki haley, indian-origin
Location: United States, New York, New York

Related Stories

Former FBI Director James Comey (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump was looking to fire James Comey from day one: White House

Deputy Attorney General Rod J Rosenstein said that over the past year, the FBI's reputation and credibility suffered substantial damage.
11 May 2017 12:52 PM
James Comey speaks in Washington. President Donald Trump has fired Comey. In a statement released on Tuesday, May 9, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. (Photo: AP)

Trump fires FBI Director Comey, setting off US political storm

Comey was leading a probe into 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome.
10 May 2017 4:01 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their kids out for lunch on the occasion of Mother's Day in Mumbai on Sunday. Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan were also spotted along with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan take kids out for lunch on Mother's Day
Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood celebrities were present along with politicians and other celebrities at the launch of politician Praful Patel's book on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar launch Praful Patel's book with other celebs
Salman Khan missed the launch of the first song from his film 'Tubelight', which was screened for select media in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team Tubelight launches first song of film without Salman Khan
Bollywood stars stepped out in their stylish best and were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Kareena, Jacqueline, other stars spread their charm around
Manisha Koirala had an enjoyable time as she promoted her film 'Dear Maya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala laughs her heart out on Kapil Sharma's show
The screening of the films 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and 'Sarkar 3', which released on Friday, were held in Mumbai on Thursday, where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars catch screening of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Team India play the Aussie way under Virat Kohli, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith played down the level of sledging in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying that the cricketers must be given the scope to express themselves on the field, as they have to play under a lot of pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishabh Pant will be a very important player for Team India: Rahul Dravid

" (Rishabh) Pant overcame that tragedy and did consistently well throughout the season. I am sure he will go on to become a very important player for India," said Rahul Dravid. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka announce launch of Gracia Raina Foundation

The Gracia Raina Foundation is dedicated to creating awarenessand working closely with mothers and children, who require help from physical to mental health issues and beyond. Photo: Twitter / Suresh Raina
 

Motorola's 2017 edition smartphone line-up leaked!

(Image: Twitter/Evan Blass)
 

Illegal sex club operating inside church busted by authorities in US

The club has been booked (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Wanting ex-girlfriend back, US man sets himself ablaze live on Facebook, dies

McLemore stood up after lighting himself and ran into the bar towards Moore. (File Photo) (Representational Image)

Meet the 3 judges hearing arguments on Trump's travel ban

Trump's travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries. (Photo: AP)

Turn over tapes of conversations with James Comey: US lawmakers to Trump

In a highly unusual move, Trump last week appeared to suggest on Twitter that he might have tapes of conversations with Comey. (Photo: AP)

Lawmakers urge Trump to avoid picking a partisan for FBI job

former National Intelligence Director James Clapper testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Erdogan, Trump to meet amid tensions over US plans to arm Kurdish fighters

Turkey has been pressuring the US to drop support for the Kurdish militants in Syria for years and doesn't want them spearheading the Raqqa effort. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham