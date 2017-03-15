World, America

US: To stop him from crying, dad kills baby by stuffing sock in his mouth

AP
Published Mar 15, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
A judge in Panama City gave him the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.
The News Herald reported 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera pleaded no contest to the 2015 death on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
 The News Herald reported 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera pleaded no contest to the 2015 death on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)

Panama City: A Florida Panhandle man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his 2-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth to stop him from crying.

The News Herald reported 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera pleaded no contest to the 2015 death on Monday. A judge in Panama City gave him the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

The investigation began in December when Quinones-Rivera went to police and confessed that he'd caused the death of his son.

In an interview with the newspaper in January, Quinones-Rivera said he smoked marijuana that night and was angry because the child wouldn't stop crying.

The court recommended that Quinones-Rivera be placed in a prison in South Florida.

