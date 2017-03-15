World, America

Texas lawmaker proposes bill imposing fine on men who masturbate

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
The bill would also impose a 24-hour stay period if the man wanted to undergo a vasectomy or a colonoscopy.
In this file photo, Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston, speaks during a news conference in Austin, Texas. (Photo: AP)
 In this file photo, Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston, speaks during a news conference in Austin, Texas. (Photo: AP)

Houston, Texas: A Texas lawmaker has proposed a bill that would slap a USD 100 fine on a man each time he masturbated.

According to a report by The Guardian, the bill would also impose a 24-hour stay period if the man wanted to undergo a vasectomy or a colonoscopy.

Proposed by Democrat Jessica Farrar from Houston, the bill aims to regulate ‘masturbatory emissions’ as a response to anti-abortion measures promoted by Republican senators.

Titled ‘Man’s Right to Know Act’, the bill suggests a fine for “emissions outside of a woman’s vagina, or created outside of a health or medical facility”, which “will be considered an act against an unborn child, and failing to preserve the sanctity of life”, the report said.

To make this bill more effective, it will also require the creation of a ‘masturbatory assistance registry’ of NGO’s and non-profit organisations and hospitals that will be able to provide “fully-abstinent encouragement counseling, supervising physicians for masturbatory emissions, and storage for the semen”.

An advocate of women’s health, Farrar told CNN, “Lets look at what Texas has done to women”. “What if men had to undergo the same intrusive procedures?” she added.

However, Farrar’s move was widely criticised by her political opponents. “I am embarrassed for Representative Farrar. Her attempt to compare to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology,” said Tony Tinderholt, Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Tags: jessica farrar, masturbation, bill, man’s right to know act
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s why Shane Watson called Virat Kohli ‘dictator’

India skipper Virat Kohli has come under criticism from Australian media for India's aggressive brand of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman with immediate effect

Shashank Manohar was elected unopposed as the independent ICC chairman last year. (Photo: AFP)
 

SLB's Padmavati sets vandalised again, put on fire in Kolhapur

'Padmavati' stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
 

A perfect storm of fire and ice may have led to snowball Earth

A trail of smoke can be seen from the 2013 eruption of the Pavlof volcano, which spewed an ash cloud 20,000 feet into the atmosphere that traveled southeastward over the North Pacific Ocean. The volcanos that may have contributed to snowball Earth spanned almost 2000 miles and erupted continuously for years. (Image courtesy of NASA)
 

Video: Ugly scenes as batsman knocks over bowler with shoulder charge in Australia

The celebration from the bowler wasn't appreciated with the batsman dropping his shoulder into him, knocking him to the ground. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Airtel surprises users, offers 30GB of free data

It’s interesting to note how Airtel’s latest offer is quite similar to the one Vodafone offered its customers late last year. Vodafone at that time, offered its customers 10GB of data at a price of 1GB.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: To stop him from crying, dad kills baby by stuffing sock in his mouth

The News Herald reported 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera pleaded no contest to the 2015 death on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)

Forced into sex trade with 1,000 men, 14-year-old girl sues US motel

In her lawsuit, the girl claimed that Roosevelt Inn, a roadside motel was known for renting out rooms to men who forced teenage girls into sex trade. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump meets with Saudi deputy crown prince at White House

The discussion was likely to touch on investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and efforts to stop the war in Syria. (Photo: AP)

Hispanic contractors in two minds over Trump’s border wall

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Indian-American Seema Verma to head top US healthcare agency

Seema Verma signs an official document while accompanied byVice President Mike Pence, husband Sanjay, her son Shaan, and her daughter Maya, during a swearing in ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham