 BREAKING !  :  VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran VK Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is AIADMK candidate for RK Nagar bypoll
 
World, America

Indian-American Seema Verma to head top US healthcare agency

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 10:27 am IST
She would be heading the USD 1 trillion federal agency that provides health services to 130 million Americans.
Seema Verma signs an official document while accompanied byVice President Mike Pence, husband Sanjay, her son Shaan, and her daughter Maya, during a swearing in ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 Seema Verma signs an official document while accompanied byVice President Mike Pence, husband Sanjay, her son Shaan, and her daughter Maya, during a swearing in ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Indian-American Seema Verma has been sworn-in as the head of a key healthcare agency in the Trump administration.

"President Trump has chosen one of the leading experts in America on state-based healthcare solutions to lead this important agency," US Vice President Mike Pence said at the swearing-in ceremony at the White House yesterday.

As the head of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services she would be heading the USD 1 trillion federal agency that provides health services to 130 million Americans.

Verma is the second Indian-American to be inducted into the Trump administration.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was the first cabinet rank official from the community to serve in any presidential administration.

Verma was elevated to the top federal position after her successful career in private health sector, spanning two decades.

In the recent years she had played a key role in health care reforms in Indiana, where Pence was the Governor, and few other states such as -- Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

"Seema, President Trump has now asked you to bring your expertise to Washington, DC. As Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, we're confident that you'll help restore health care decision-making to the states, and in the process, help make the best health care system in the world even better," Pence said.

Noting that Verma's extraordinary record stretches back for over 20 years, Pence said that after graduating from Johns Hopkins University with a master's degree in public health, she went to work in Indiana for the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County.

As a result of her efforts, Pence said today Indiana's program is leading the nation with its emphasis on personal responsibility and effective care for people who need it most. Verma's family arrived here yesterday by road after their Monday flights were cancelled due to an impending snow storm.

"I'm grateful and appreciative of President Trump not only for asking me to be the administrator but for putting together an incredibly talented group of individuals that he's brought from the private sector into government service, people like Dr Tom Price.

"And I am proud to be a part of this team," Verma said. She said that today the country's health care stands at a crossroad and they have no choice but to fix it.

"Under President Trump's leadership and vision, we finally have an incredible opportunity to move our health care system into one that puts Americans in charge of their health care and will ensure that all Americans have access to quality health care that they can afford," she added.

Tags: indiand-american, seema verma, trump administration, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Match referee Chris Broad rates Bengaluru pitch ‘below average’

The
 

Blogger faces trial for hunting Pokemon in church

(Representational image)
 

Headphone batteries explode on flight to Australia

(Representational image)
 

'Don't do that!': Vidya Balan lashes out at fan who touched her without her consent

Vidya Balan
 

Football legend Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan

The recently retired 36-year-old, who won the World Player of the Year twice and was part of the 2002 World Cup winning team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mexico: Helicopter crashes during mission to recover hiker’s body, 4 killed

The crew had found the woman’s body and was bringing back rescue workers when it hit an electrical power cable. (Photo: Representational/Twitter)

Fired Indian-American attorney Bharara replaced by his long-time friend

Preet Bharara was fired by President Trump after he refused to resign when asked by attorney general Jeff Sessions. (Photo: AFP)

US: Blind woman alleges she and guide dog were kicked off plane

Sue Martin and her guide dog Quan were asked to leave by an American Airlines employee who said her presence on the plane “was not safe”. (Photo: Twitter)

Removed from plane, Muslim couple sues US airline for 'inherent bias'

Muslims in the US are reportedly anxious after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned travel from seven Muslim-dominated countries. The order was struck down by the courts later. (Photo: AP/ File)

Donald Trump paid USD 38 million in taxes in 2005: White House

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham