World, America

US will not insist on two-state solution in Israel-Palestinian conflict: official

AFP
Published Feb 15, 2017, 8:04 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 8:33 am IST
The statement came on the eve of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States of America.
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US PresidentDonald Trump.
 Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US PresidentDonald Trump.

Washington: The White House signalled a sharp break in decades of support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Tuesday, on the eve of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.             

A senior White House official said the United States would no longer seek to dictate the terms of any eventual peace settlement but would support what the two sides agree to, together.            

"A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not a goal that anybody wants to achieve," the official said on condition of anonymity.            

"Peace is the goal, whether that comes in the form of a two-state solution if that's what the parties want, or something else if that's what the parties want."            

President Trump will host Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, and is expected to express his desire to help broker a solution to the conflict.             

For the better part of half a century successive US governments, Republican and Democrat, have backed a two-state solution.             

But since coming to office Trump has sought to show that the United States is an unwavering ally of Israel, trying to draw a contrast with President Barack Obama.             

Obama often warned that Israeli settlement construction could make a two-state solution impossible, and that a one state solution would put the future of the Jewish state in question.             

"That's going to be up to them, we are not going to dictate what the terms of peace are going to be," said the official.

Tags: israel pm benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, two-state solution, israel-palestinian conflict
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were seen at various locations and events on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get romantic, Deepika and Kriti return from their journeys
Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
 

Anil Ambani to fly sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show tomorrow

Anil Ambani, chairman Reliance group.
 

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Russia violates Cold War-era treaty with US, deploys cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Trump knew Flynn misled White House weeks before ouster: US officials

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

NYT journalist calls US First Lady Melania Trump a ‘hooker’

The comment came to light after actress Emily Ratajkowski tweeted Monday that a Times journalist told her

US: Woman livestreames rape of teen, gets 9 months in prison

Nineteen-year-old Marina Lonina was sentenced Monday in Columbus after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing justice under a deal with prosecutors. (Representational Image: AP)

Ivanka Trump posts photo of herself behind Oval Office desk

The first daughter posted the picture on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook with the message,
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham