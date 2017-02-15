World, America

India joins UN network to halve maternal, newborn deaths

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 9:26 am IST
The network has nine countries which are India, Bangladesh, A Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.
The Network aims to strengthen national efforts to end preventable deaths by 2030. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)
 The Network aims to strengthen national efforts to end preventable deaths by 2030. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)

United Nations: India is among the nine countries that will be part of a global health network focused on improving the quality of care for new mothers and babies and strengthen national efforts to end preventable deaths of pregnant women and newborns by 2030.

The nine countries are India, Bangladesh, A Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

Through the new 'Network for Improving Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health', supported by World Health Organisation (WHO), UN International Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other partners, the countries will work to improve the quality of care mothers and babies receive in their health facilities, a statement from WHO said.

The Network aims to strengthen national efforts to end preventable deaths by 2030, as envisioned by the Every Woman Every Child Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health.

Countries will do that by strengthening capacity and motivation of health professional to plan and manage quality improvement, improving data collection and increasing access to medicines, supplies, equipment and clean water.

"Every mother and infant deserve to receive the highest quality of care when they access health facilities in their communities," WHO Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health director Anthony Costello said.

The first nine countries in the Network have committed to identifying the actions they will take to improve quality of care and will work with partners to deliver the vision of quality that encompasses values of equity and dignity.

In order to achieve this, governments will build and strengthen their national institutions, identify quality of care focal points at all levels of the health system, accelerate and sustain the implementation of quality-of-care improvement packages for mothers, newborns and children

Through a global learning platform, the Network will build a community of health practitioners from the facility level and develop evidence-based strategies to improve quality of care, harvest implementation ideas, and collect information and experiences about what is working.

WHO said the period around childbirth is the most critical for saving mothers and newborns and preventing stillbirths.

Every year, worldwide, 303 000 women die during pregnancy and childbirth, 2.7 million babies die during the first 28 days of life and 2.6 million babies are stillborn. Most of these deaths could be prevented with quality care during pregnancy and childbirth.

"Births in health facilities have increased in the past decade," Costello said.

"Attention is now shifting from access to care to improving the quality of care so that countries can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals targets to end preventable maternal, newborn and child deaths by 2030."

Utilising WHO's Standards for improving quality of maternal and newborn care in health facilities, published in 2016, countries within the Network will work to improve both the provision of and patients' experience of health care.

The eight new standards provide a quality of care framework which will help countries ensure their services are safe, effective, timely, efficient, equitable and people-centred.

Tags: unicef, un, maternal health, newborn death, who

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni shares some adorable moments with daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni, who is not too active on social media, pleasantly surprised everyone as he shared an adorable video of him and daughter Ziva. (Photo: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram)
 

This is how much the first commercial flying car costs

The Pal-V, a two-seat hybrid car and gyrocopter, was recently voted the 'most likely to become a reality' - and today the Dutch firm behind it finally opened preorders for the vehicle. Deliveries of road and air certificated models are scheduled by the end of 2018, the firm says.
 

Rumoured couples Alia-Sidharth, Varun-Natasha spend time together on Valentine’s Day

Alia, Varun and Sidharth had made their debuts together in 'Student of the Year'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US will not insist on two-state solution in Israel-Palestinian conflict: official

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US PresidentDonald Trump.

Russia violates Cold War-era treaty with US, deploys cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Trump knew Flynn misled White House weeks before ouster: US officials

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

NYT journalist calls US First Lady Melania Trump a ‘hooker’

The comment came to light after actress Emily Ratajkowski tweeted Monday that a Times journalist told her

US: Woman livestreames rape of teen, gets 9 months in prison

Nineteen-year-old Marina Lonina was sentenced Monday in Columbus after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing justice under a deal with prosecutors. (Representational Image: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham