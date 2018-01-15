search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 3: Hardik Pandya departs post Virat Kohli ton
 
World, America

I am the least racist person: Trump defends self for derogatory remark

AP
Published Jan 15, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Trump has been accused of using the word 'shithole' to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting on last Thursday.
Trump addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner on Sunday at his private golf club with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. (Photo: AP/File)
 Trump addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner on Sunday at his private golf club with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. (Photo: AP/File)

Florida: United States President Donald Trump has defended himself in the wake of recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, declaring that “I am not a racist”.

Trump addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner on Sunday at his private golf club with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

 

Asked what he thinks about people who think he is racist, Trump said, “No, No. I am not a racist.” He told reporters: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

The president also denied making the statements attributed to him, but didn’t get into specifics about what he did or did not say. “Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” he asked. “They weren’t made.”

Trump has been accused of using the word “shithole” to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting on last Thursday with a bipartisan group of six senators.

The president also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the US, according to people who were briefed on the conversation but were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly. Trump also said at the meeting that he would prefer immigrants from countries like Norway instead.

The White House has not denied that Trump said “shithole” though Trump previously has pushed back on some depictions of the meeting.

A confidant of Trump’s told The Associated Press that the president spent Thursday evening calling friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction on his inflammatory remarks. Trump wasn’t apologetic and denied he was racist, instead blaming the media for distorting his meaning, said the confidant, who wasn’t authorized to disclose a private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Tags: donald trump, us, shithole comment
Location: United States, Florida




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5-year-old with deformed fingers and toes creates 3D-printed hands for other kids

The mother and son teamed up to build a 3D-hand for him and now the child has learnt to print and build similar limbs (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey reveals 3 in 5 people drink alcohol regularly to cope with stress

Survey reveals 3 in 5 people drink alcohol regularly to cope with stress. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Woman marries 300-year-old ghost

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Youngster becomes world’s most eligible bachelor

The 20-year-old from Port Richey purchased his winning ticket with money he had won from a scratch-off lottery ticket. (Facebook/ Shane Missler)
 

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

An attacker would initially need physical access to the device in question.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan recreates #BeMyGuest magic for Dubai tourism

The newly launched 2.0 #BeMyGuest portrays Shah Rukh's journey across a series of short films that see him taking visitors to Dubai through a multifaceted destination. (Youtube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

America first: No more lotteries, Trump pushes for merit-based immigration to US

US president Donald Trump said DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our military. (Photo: File)

US deal to resolve status of thousands of immigrants 'probably dead': Trump

Trump came back on the issue in a pair tweets three days after igniting outrage by referring to African and Haitian immigrants as coming from 'shithole countries'. (Photo: AFP)

Wrong button: Hawaii sends false missile alert, island panics for 40 minutes

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn’t reach people who aren’t on the social media platform. A revised alert informing of the 'false alarm' didn’t reach cellphones until about 40 minutes later. (Photo: AP)

Jailed for leaking classified army documents, Chelsea Manning to run for US Senate

The revelations by Manning exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies; her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists but US establishment figures branded her a traitor. (Photo: AP)

Nikki Haley to succeed Trump? Diplomats feel UN envoy eyeing 2020 or 2024 polls

The 45-year-old Republican resorted to a veto to block criticism from the UN Security Council and threatened reprisals against those who voted against Washington at the General Assembly. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham