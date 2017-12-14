search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Republican lawmakers accused of sexual assault commits suicide

AP
Published Dec 14, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Johnson shot himself on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
The sexual assault accusations against Johnson were revealed as a sexual harassment scandal involving four other Republican lawmakers was unfolding at the state Capitol. (Photo: AP)
 The sexual assault accusations against Johnson were revealed as a sexual harassment scandal involving four other Republican lawmakers was unfolding at the state Capitol. (Photo: AP)

Frankfort: Dan Johnson, a Republican state lawmaker in Kentucky known for inflammatory Facebook posts comparing Barack and Michelle Obama to monkeys and who defiantly denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the basement of his home, killed himself Thursday. He was 57.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Johnson shot himself on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Tinnell confirmed the death to WDRB-TV in Louisville.

 

Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016, part of a wave of Republican victories that gave the GOP control of the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly 100 years. He won his election despite Republican leaders urging him to drop out of the race after some of his racist Facebook posts came to light.

The pastor of Heart of Fire church in Louisville, Johnson sponsored a number of bills having to do with religious liberty and teaching the Bible in public schools.

But he was mostly out of the spotlight until Monday, when the Kentucky Centre for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman saying Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013.

At the time, the woman told police about the incident, who investigated but closed the case and did not file charges.

On Tuesday, Johnson held a news conference in the pulpit of his church, which he began by leading friends and family in singing a portion of the Christmas carol "O Come All Ye Faithful."

He said the allegations against him were "totally false" and said they were part of a nationwide strategy of defeating conservative Republicans. He referenced Republican Alabama US Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women.

Shortly before 5 pm (local time), Johnson posted a message on his Facebook page that he asked people to care for his wife. He wrote that PTSD "is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. It has won this life, BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME." The post appears to have been removed.

The sexual assault accusations against Johnson were revealed as a sexual harassment scandal involving four other Republican lawmakers was unfolding at the state Capitol.

Former Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a member of his staff. Three other lawmakers were involved in the settlement, and all lost their committee chairmanships.

Tags: dan johnson, facebook, suicide, sexual assault
Location: United States, Kentucky




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mi Power Bank 2i review: A supercharger in your pocket

If you are using an older power bank, them the 2i will be a notable upgrade to its fast charging capabilities and eye-clinching aesthetics.
 

Here’s what kundali says about newly-married Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

According to astrologer Malav Bhatt, the marriage will bring in more success to their lives with a strong possibility of emotional conflict for the duo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price

Glucostrips, which are an integral part of the monitor needs to be refilled according to use and they can be very expensive. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Baby with heart growing outside of her chest survives against all odds

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Life after Jihad: Ex-ISIS fighters, their lives in Syria’s rehabilitation centre

Some lodgers checked in voluntarily, while others are undergoing therapy as part of the jail sentence dished out by rebel authorities for joining ISIS. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman left with tumour twice the size of her face after surgery to remove mole

She moves around with the tumour and wants to spend money on food instead (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian-American doctor arrested for heath fraud, distributing controlled drugs

The statutory maximum penalty for distribution of a controlled substance is 10 years in prison and the maximum penalty for healthcare fraud is 10 years in prison. (Photo: File/Representational)

US for talks with North Korea

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson (Photo: AP)

Not enjoying dealing with Pakistan: Rex Tillerson

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump suffers setback as Democrats win Alabama

US President Donald Trump

H-1B workers may work for more than one firm

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham