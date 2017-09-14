World, America

Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Freeman High School in Washington

AP
Published Sep 14, 2017, 12:12 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 12:37 am IST
All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
People gather outside of Freeman High School after reports of a shooting at the school in Rockford, Washington. (Photo: AP)
Spokane, Washington: Officials say one person was killed and at least three others were shot when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Washington state.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died in the shooting Wednesday morning at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

Three of the injured were taken to a hospital. The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are "being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure."

