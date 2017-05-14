 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur has given Steve Smith's side a brilliant start today. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | RPS vs KXIP: RPS in cruise control with Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith at crease
 
World, America

US woman starves her kids, posts photos online to raise fund; may get 99-yr jail term

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 14, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2017, 5:21 pm IST
The mother managed to fool even the doctors into believing that one of her children was having seizures.
Carnline was charged with exploiting and causing serious bodily injury to a child. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Carnline was charged with exploiting and causing serious bodily injury to a child. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Texas: A woman in Texas, the United States, might face life imprisonment for starving her children to make them look ill and fraudulently raise money online for their treatment.

According to a report in Daily Mail, 28-year-old Katelyn Christina Carnline had raised over USD 2,000 by fooling people on a website, which raises funds to help people who are in genuine need of medical aid.

She not only starved her children but also lied that her one of her sons was suffering from cancer. She shaved off his head, put a breathing mask over his mouth and posted pictures of him on the site, You Caring.

Carnline also said that her four-month-old daughter was a victim of rare genetic disorder, called Inborn Errors of Metabolism, which prevents the body from turning food into energy, slowing down a child’s development.

The mother managed to fool even the doctors into believing that the infant was having seizures. As a result of this, they performed various operations on the baby, causing her weight to drop drastically below a healthy body weight.

After her arrest on March 1, the baby stayed with the father and recovered in two months. An affidavit from the Milam County Sheriff said, “The child, placed with other family members by CPS, is now healthy and thriving.”

Carnline was charged with exploiting and causing serious bodily injury to a child. She will face 99 years in jail if she is found guilty of the latter, but if found guilty of only exploitation, she will face only 10 years in prison.

Tags: katelyn christina carnline, imprisonment, fraud
Location: United States, Texas

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These yoga asanas boost sex life for men by keeping erectile issues at bay

Erectile dysfunction is prevalent among men beyond a certain age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men pay woman to humiliate them and she says it saves their marriage

Ari is a professional dominatrix (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh-American officer becomes first from community to join Indianapolis police dept

He said it has been his dream to become an officer since he was a child. (Photo: Facebook)
 

India sets out to light up UK with 100 million LED bulbs

(Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Doing laundry in Outer Space? She's working on a solution for that

Christina Morrison presented her research at the 2017 Arizona Space Grant Symposium in Tempe. This fall she will begin graduate studies in environmental engineering at one of the several universities where she has been accepted. (Photo credit: Irma Perez)
 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Sikh-American officer becomes first from community to join Indianapolis police dept

He said it has been his dream to become an officer since he was a child. (Photo: Facebook)

Video: Bank staff throws Muslim-American woman out for not removing hijab

Jamela Mohamed. (Photo: Facebook)

Trump says wants to move quickly to nominate new FBI director

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Pope Francis says he wants to find common ground with Trump

Francis said proselytising isn't his style - in politics or religion. (Photo: AP)

White House scrambles to fix faux pas over James Comey

White House (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham