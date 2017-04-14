World, America

US ‘mother of all bombs’ killed 36 ISIS militants in Afghanistan

AFP
Published Apr 14, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
The Afghan presidential palace said precautions were taken to avoid civilian casualties.
US drops Mother Of All Bombs at ISIS hideouts in Afghanistan (Photo: Twitter)
 US drops Mother Of All Bombs at ISIS hideouts in Afghanistan (Photo: Twitter)

Jalalabad: The US military's largest non-nuclear bomb killed at least 36 militants as it destroyed a deep tunnel complex of the Islamic State group, Afghan officials said Friday, ruling out any civilian casualties.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb -- better known as the "Mother Of All Bombs" -- hit IS hideouts in Achin district in eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday.

"As a result of the bombing, key Daesh (IS) hideouts and a deep tunnel complex were destroyed and 36 IS fighters were killed," the defence ministry said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump had earlier called the mission "very, very successful." The Afghan presidential palace said precautions were taken to avoid civilian casualties.

The huge bomb, delivered via an MC-130 transport plane, has a blast yield equivalent to 11 tons of TNT, and the weapon was originally designed as much to intimidate foes as to clear broad areas.

"The GBU-43/B is the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat," Air Force spokesman Colonel Pat Ryder said. Achin district governor Esmail Shinwari said the bomb landed in the Momand Dara area of Achin district.

"The explosion was the biggest I have ever seen. Towering flames engulfed the area," Shinwari told AFP. "We don't know anything about the casualties so far, but since it is a Daesh (IS) stronghold we think a lot of Daesh fighters may have been killed."

An Afghan militant source told AFP from an undisclosed location that locals had described the ground shaking "like an earthquake", with people being knocked unconscious by the blast.

"People have started leaving the area fearing more bombings," he said. The Pentagon's announcement of the attack drove markets down, with Asian bourses headed south following overnight losses on Wall Street.

It added to concerns among investors already wary of risks over Syria and North Korea, as well as the outcome of the French presidential election. The assault came only a week after Trump ordered missile strikes against Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack.

Meanwhile Trump has said he is keeping "all options" on the table to stop North Korea's nuclear programme, as speculation mounts that Pyongyang may soon hold another nuclear test.

Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, is a hotbed of IS militancy. US forces have conducted a number of air strikes on jihadist bases in the area since August last year.

IS, notorious for its reign of terror in Syria and Iraq, has been making inroads into Afghanistan in recent years. It has attracted disaffected members of the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban as well as Uzbek Islamists.

But the group has been steadily losing territory in the face of heavy pressure both from US air strikes and a ground offensive led by Afghan forces.

Tags: islamic state group, defence ministry, moab strike

Related Stories

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (Photo: AP)

US unleashes 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan targeting ISIS

Trump described the bombing as a ‘very successful mission’; it was not immediately clear how much damage the device did.
14 Apr 2017 7:53 AM
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/File)

US military has been successful: Trump on dropping non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump hails the forces for dropping the largest non-nuclear bomb targeting an Islamic State complex in Afghanistan.
14 Apr 2017 10:42 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

An app that lets you have a sexy 30-seconds video chat

(Image: Screen grab/Spin The Bottle app)
 

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad suspended after failing dope test

ICC said Mohammad Shahzad has tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch | Burger King’s latest ad hijacks Android phones

(Image: Screen grag/Burger King/YouTube)
 

Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt happy to be omitted from TOPS

While Sushil Kumar was not a part of the Indian squad at the Rio Games last year following a snub by the WFI, Yogeshwar Dutt, who bowed out in the first round, had already made it clear that Rio was his last Olympics. (Photo: PTI)
 

iPhone 7 is receiving a discount of Rs 20,010

(Representational image)
 

IPL 2017: RPS skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form

Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith backed MS Dhoni, who is struggling with the bat in the last three games. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US more vicious, aggressive under Trump: North Korean official

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

US military has been successful: Trump on dropping non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/File)

Afghan bomb dropping sends clear message to ISIS: US Lawmakers

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (Photo: AP)

To visit Titanic, New York banker dives deep into her savings

The last davit remaining on the wreck of the Titanic. (Photo: AP)

US: Indian-origin doc charged with female genital mutilation of 7-year-olds

Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with performing FGM on minor girls (Photo: henryford.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham