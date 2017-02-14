World, America

Over 680 arrested in US immigration raids; rights groups alarmed

REUTERS
Published Feb 14, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 8:55 am IST
John Kelly said in a statement that 75% of the immigrants arrested have criminal records, ranging from homicide to DUI.
Protesters opposed to President Donald Trump's Immigration policy gather outside the Stonewall Inn. (Photo: File)
 Protesters opposed to President Donald Trump's Immigration policy gather outside the Stonewall Inn. (Photo: File)

Washington: US immigration officers last week arrested more than 680 people in the country illegally, the homeland security chief said on Monday, in a broad enforcement action that alarmed immigrant rights groups.

US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the operations, conducted in at least a dozen states, were routine and consistent with regular operations carried out by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Immigrant rights advocates said the operations, which they describe as raids, were not business as usual, and were more sweeping than operations conducted during the administration of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Kelly said in a statement that 75 percent of the immigrants arrested have criminal records, ranging from homicide to driving under the influence of alcohol.

He said the operation also targeted people who have violated immigration laws.

Some had ignored final orders of deportation, according to ICE, the agency responsible for immigrant arrests and deportations.

Obama was criticized for being the "deporter in chief" after he deported over 400,000 people in 2012, more than any president in a single year.

In 2014, Obama's homeland security chief issued a memo directing agents to focus on deporting a narrow slice of immigrants, namely those who had recently entered the country or committed serious felonies. Immigrants who were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, for example, were treated as lower priorities for deportation.

Republican President Donald Trump promised to deport 2 million to 3 million migrants with criminal records on taking office.

At a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Trump said his administration had "really done a great job" in its recent arrests of immigrants.

"We're actually taking people that are criminals, very, very, hardened criminals in some cases with a tremendous track record of abuse and problems," Trump said.

ICE said in a statement on Monday that the operations targeted immigrants in the Midwest, Los Angeles, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and San Antonio.

The ICE statistics revealed regional differences in the profiles of the immigrants arrested. Of the 41 people arrested in New York City and surrounding areas, 93 percent had criminal convictions, while 45 percent of the 51 people arrested in the San Antonio, Texas area did.

Among the 190 people arrested in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, were 17 people who had no criminal convictions or a prior order to leave the country, according to ICE.

In a January 25 executive order, Trump broadened an Obama-era priority enforcement system for immigrants subject to removal from the United States.

"Now it seems like anyone could be arrested," said Shiu-Ming Cheer, senior staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Center. "The level of fear and anxiety is much higher than I've ever seen it."

Tags: customs enforcement, immigration, travel ban, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Nation Gallery

The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
 

Video: The workout that helps men last longer during sex

The best way to improve your sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio to offer mobile numbers starting with ‘6’

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Tallest dam in United States in danger

An aerial photo shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, California. (Photo: AP)

Peru asks Trump to consider deporting ex-president Alejandro Toledo

Peruvian authorities believe fugitive former leader Alejandro Toledo, 70, is in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)

Trump expected to unveil new immigration measures, says White House

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

US: Man plots to kill family, accidentally texts boss instead of hitman; arrested

Jeff Lytle has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Australian government issues Valentine's Day scam alert

Romance scams cost victims more money than any other form of cheating, with those aged over 45 more likely to be stung, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham