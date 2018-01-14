search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  : Virat Kohli and co will look to bowl out hosts South Africa in the first session on Day 2 here on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's men hope to bundle out Proteas
 
World, America

Wrong button: Hawaii sends false missile alert, island panics for 40 minutes

AP
Published Jan 14, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 10:49 am IST
'We made a mistake,' said Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi.
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn’t reach people who aren’t on the social media platform. A revised alert informing of the 'false alarm' didn’t reach cellphones until about 40 minutes later. (Photo: AP)
 The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn’t reach people who aren’t on the social media platform. A revised alert informing of the 'false alarm' didn’t reach cellphones until about 40 minutes later. (Photo: AP)

Honolulu: A false alarm that warned of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii sent the islands into a panic on Saturday, with people abandoning cars in a highway and preparing to flee their homes until officials said the cellphone alert was a mistake.

Hawaii officials apologized repeatedly and said the alert was sent when someone hit the wrong button during a shift change. They vowed to ensure it would never happen again.

 

“We made a mistake,” said Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi.

For nearly 40 minutes, it seemed like the world was about to end in Hawaii, an island paradise already jittery over the threat of nuclear-tipped missiles from North Korea.

The emergency alert, which was sent to cellphones statewide just before 8:10 am, said: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

On the H-3, a major highway north of Honolulu, vehicles sat empty after drivers left them to run to a nearby tunnel after the alert showed up, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Workers at a golf club huddled in a kitchen fearing the worst.

Professional golfer Colt Knost, staying at Waikiki Beach during a PGA Tour event, said “everyone was panicking” in the lobby of his hotel.

“Everyone was running around like, ‘What do we do?’” he said.

Cherese Carlson, in Honolulu for a class and away from her children, said she called to make sure they were inside after getting the alert.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is it. Something bad’s about to happen and I could die,’” she said.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that didn’t reach people who aren’t on the social media platform. A revised alert informing of the “false alarm” didn’t reach cellphones until about 40 minutes later.

The incident prompted defence agencies including the Pentagon and the US Pacific Command to issue the same statement, that they had “detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii.”

The White House said President Donald Trump, at his private club in Florida, was briefed on the false alert. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said it “was purely a state exercise.”

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably. He also took emergency management officials to task for taking 30 minutes to issue a correction, prolonging panic.

“Clearly, government agencies are not prepared and lack the capacity to deal with emergency situations,” he said in a statement.

For their part, Hawaii Governor David Ige and Miyagi, the emergency management administrator, apologized and vowed changes.

“I am sorry for the pain and confusion it caused. I, too, am extremely upset about this and am doing everything I can do to immediately improve our emergency management systems, procedures and staffing,” Ige said.

The alert caused alarm across social media.

At the PGA Tour’s Sony Open on Oahu, Waialae Country Club was largely empty and players were still a few hours from arriving when the alert showed up. Workers streamed into the clubhouse trying to seek cover in the locker room, which was filled with the players’ golf bags, but instead went into the kitchen.

Several players took to Twitter. Justin Thomas, the PGA Tour player of the year, tweeted, “To all that just received the warning along with me this morning ... apparently it was a ‘mistake’?? hell of a mistake!! Haha glad to know we’ll all be safe.”

In Honolulu, hair salon owner Jaime Malapit texted his clients that he was cancelling their appointments and was closing his shop for the day.

“I woke up and saw a missile warning and thought ‘no way.’ I thought ‘No, this is not happening today,’” Malapit said.

Brian Naeole, who was visiting Honolulu from Molokai, said he wasn’t worried since he didn’t hear sirens and neither TV nor radio stations issued alerts.

“I thought it was either a hoax or a false alarm,” he said.

Others were outraged. Hawaii US Senator Brian Schatz tweeted the false alarm was “totally inexcusable” and was caused by human error.

“There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process,” he wrote.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on social media, the panel would launch an investigation.

With the threat of missiles from North Korea in people’s minds, the state reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests in December that drew international attention. But there were problems there, too.

Even though the state says nearly 93 per cent of the state’s 386 sirens worked properly, 12 mistakenly played an ambulance siren. At the tourist mecca of Waikiki, the sirens were barely audible, prompting officials to add more sirens there and to reposition ones already in place.

Tags: ballistic missile alert, hawaii emergency management agency, vern miyagi, donald trump, hawaii governor david ige, hawaii panic
Location: United States, Hawaii, Honolulu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Makar Sankranti: Over 20 lakh devotees celebrate festival by taking holy dip

Indian Hindu devotees from a tribal community take a holy bath in the Bay of Bengal and perform rituals at the mouth of the river Ganges on Sagar Island, around 150km south of Kolkata, on January 14, 2017.(Photo: AFP)
 

Burn! Aakash Chopra gives a savage reply to a Pakistani fan who tried to troll India

Chopra went on to add that by the look of it, the Pretoria wicket might be a good track for batsmen in the Centurion Test.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Odisha: 'Mountain man' builds road single-handedly to send children to school

Nayak's family is the only one residing in the area as rest of the people living in the village had shifted to other places because of the difficult terrain. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

Sonam’s Pad Man co-star Akshay Kumar, however, decided to stoke the fire when he asked her, “Are you getting married this year?” (Photo: DC)
 

Having hurt Bhuvi's confidence, Virat Kohli should drop himself if he fails: Sehwag

India made three changes to their playing XI with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test had rocked the hosts.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Zuckerberg loses 3.3 billion USD after Facebook newsfeed change

Zuckerberg, 33, who started Facebook in 2004 aged 19, still owns a 17 per stake in the company, which went public in 2012.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Jailed for leaking classified army documents, Chelsea Manning to run for US Senate

The revelations by Manning exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies; her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists but US establishment figures branded her a traitor. (Photo: AP)

Nikki Haley to succeed Trump? Diplomats feel UN envoy eyeing 2020 or 2024 polls

The 45-year-old Republican resorted to a veto to block criticism from the UN Security Council and threatened reprisals against those who voted against Washington at the General Assembly. (Photo: AP)

India, China climate fight hailed in United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN has a “very solid commitment” for climate action, pointing out that African nations were the biggest victims of the globally changing weather patterns.

Trump in 'excellent health': WH on 1st medical examination of President

Trump, who has faced questions about his diet and his mental health, joked on the eve of his exam that the test had better go well - for the sake of the stock market. (Photo: File)

Trump keeps Iran nuclear deal alive, waives sanctions ‘for last time’

Trump said in a statement, 'Despite my strong inclination, I have not yet withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham