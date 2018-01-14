search on deccanchronicle.com
Jailed for leaking classified army documents, Chelsea Manning to run for US Senate

AFP
Published Jan 14, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Manning was an army intelligence analyst sentenced to 35 yrs in prison in 2013 for leaking classified documents of Iraq, Afghanistan wars.
The revelations by Manning exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies; her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists but US establishment figures branded her a traitor. (Photo: AP)
 The revelations by Manning exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies; her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists but US establishment figures branded her a traitor. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning, jailed for leaking classified information, is seeking election in the US state of Maryland, a document seen on Saturday says.

The Federal Election Commission document, filed on Thursday, lists Chelsea Elizabeth Manning of North Bethesda, Maryland, as a Democratic candidate for the United States senate.

 

Manning, now 30, was an army intelligence analyst sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The revelations by Manning, then known as Bradley Manning, exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies.

Her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists but US establishment figures branded her a traitor.

Then-president Barack Obama commuted Manning's sentence, leading to her release in May.

During her incarceration, Manning battled for, and won, the right to start hormone treatment. On Twitter, she identifies herself as a "transwoman," and carries the slogan: "Make powerful people angry."

The Democratic Senate incumbent is Ben Cardin, who was first elected in 2006 and is the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In 2017 elections, transgender candidate Danika Roem was elected to the Virginia state House of Delegates, becoming the first openly transgender lawmaker in the United States.

US President Donald Trump has labelled Manning a traitor.

He also tried to bar transgender personnel from the military, but federal courts ruled against that ban.

Tags: chelsea manning, transgender whistleblower, federal election commission, barack obama, donald trump, us senate
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




