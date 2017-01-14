World, America

Trump’s Russian connection eases post-hack transition

AP
Published Jan 14, 2017, 7:50 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 7:58 am IST
Trump spokesman Sean Spicer acknowledged contacts between Michael Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak.
Sean Spicer arrives at Trump Tower in New York. The Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump’s top national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., including on the day President Barack Obama hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for election-related hacking. (Photo: AP)
 Sean Spicer arrives at Trump Tower in New York. The Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump’s top national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., including on the day President Barack Obama hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for election-related hacking. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser and Russia's ambassador to the US have been in frequent contact in recent weeks, including on the day the Obama administration hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for election-related hacking, a senior official said Friday.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer acknowledged contacts between Michael Flynn and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but said a phone conversation occurred on December 28, one day before the sanctions were levied. Spicer said the men did not discuss sanctions. He did not specifically deny additional contacts the following day.

It's not unusual for incoming administrations to have discussions with foreign governments before taking office. But repeated contacts just as President Barack Obama imposed sanctions would raise questions about whether Trump's team discussed - or even helped shape - Russia's response to the penalties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unexpectedly did not retaliate against the US for the move, a decision Trump quickly praised.

More broadly, Flynn's contact with the Russian ambassador suggests the incoming administration has already begun to lay the groundwork for its promised, new closer relationship with Moscow. That effort appears to be moving ahead, even as many in Washington, including Republicans, have expressed outrage over intelligence officials' assessment that Putin launched a hacking operation aimed at meddling in the US election to benefit Trump.

During a news conference Wednesday, Trump pointedly would not say whether he planned to repeal the sanctions ordered by Obama. He again highlighted his warmer rapport with the Russian leader.

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," he said.

The sanctions targeted the GRU and FSB, leading Russian intelligence agencies that the US said were involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and other groups. The US also kicked out 35 Russian diplomats who it said were actually intelligence operatives.

Trump has been willing to insert himself into major foreign policy issues during the transition, at times contradicting the current administration and diplomatic protocol. He accepted a call from Taiwan's president, ignoring the longstanding "One China" policy that does not recognize the island's sovereignty. He also publicly urged the US to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements, then slammed the Obama administration for abstaining and allowing the measure to pass.

Questions about Trump's friendly posture toward Russia have deepened since the election, as he has dismissed US intelligence agencies' assertions about Russia's role in the hacking of Democratic groups. In briefing Trump on their findings, intelligence officials also presented the president-elect with unsubstantiated claims that Russia had amassed compromising personal and financial allegations about him, according to a separate US official.

The Senate Intelligence Committee announced late Friday that it would investigate possible contacts between Russia and people associated with US political campaigns as part of a broader investigation into Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump acknowledged for the first time this week that he accepts that Russia was behind the hacking. But he questioned whether officials were leaking information about their meetings with him, warning that would be a "tremendous blot" on their record.

Flynn's own ties with Russia have worried some Republicans who are more skeptical of the Kremlin than Trump appears to be. After leaving his position as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, Flynn made appearances on RT, a state-run Russian television network. In 2015, he was paid to attend an RT gala in Moscow, where he sat next to Putin.

As national security adviser, Flynn will work in the West Wing close to the Oval Office and have frequent access to Trump. Unlike Trump's nominees to lead the Pentagon, State Department and other national security agencies, Flynn's post does not require Senate confirmation.

Flynn's contacts with the Russian ambassador were first reported by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius. The US official who spoke, was not authorized to confirm the contacts publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Spicer, the Trump spokesman, initially said there was one phone call between Flynn and Kislyak on December 28, as well as a Christmas greeting via text messages over the holidays. He said sanctions were not part of the discussions.

"The call centered around the logistics of setting up a call with the president of Russia and the President-elect after he was sworn in, and they exchanged logistical information on how to initiate and schedule that call," Spicer told reporters Friday. "That was it, plain and simple."

A transition official later cited a second phone call that occurred earlier in December. That official said Kislyak reached out to Flynn for the second phone call on December 28, and by the time Flynn called him back, it may have been December 29 in Moscow.

Trump spoke with Putin about a week after his victory. The transition team has not disclosed any other contact between the leaders. The transition official said the Russian ambassador also invited US officials to a conference on Syria later this month that is being held in Kazakhstan.

It's unclear how US officials became aware of the contacts between Flynn and Kislyak, who has served as Russia's envoy to the US since 2008. US monitoring of Russian officials' communication within the United States is known to be common.

Flynn has spoken with other foreign officials since Trump won the November election, as have incoming White House senior advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said he saw nothing inappropriate in Trump's transition team contacting Russian or any other foreign officials.

Tags: senate intelligence committee, defense intelligence agency, federal security service, united nations security council
Location: United States, Washington

Sports Gallery

Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Believing Indian marriages last forever, Chinese couple marries as per Hindu rituals

Representational image
 

23 sniffer dogs on guard for first England ODI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli pats a sniffer dog during the teams training session in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Haraamkhor movie review: A sharp, scary tale

A still from the movie Haraamkhor.
 

There are no issues between me and Kangana: Shahid Kapoor slams reports

'Rangoon' also stars Saif Ali Khan.
 

Karan Johar thinks AbRam Khan is a celebrity already and we couldn’t agree more!

Karan Johar and AbRam Khan pouting away.
 

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor turn up the heat in Florence!

The pictures were shared by Sridevi on her Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Le Pen spotted at Trump Tower

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen at Donald Trump’s New York headquarters building on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

US Presidential limo gets gas, gun, blood

US President-elect Donald Trump

US ends immigration law favouring Cubans

President Barack Obama

Obama's dog Sunny bites White House guest in the face: report

The girl, who was not identified, was bitten in the face on Monday when she went to pet the 4-year-old Portuguese Water Dog, TMZ.com reported.

NYC jail guard offered undercover cop sex in exchange for cash, arrested

Vetting jail guards has become a priority for city officials after a 2015 investigation found many had gang ties, prior arrests and other disqualifying attributes. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham