World, America

US: Dad who was sent video of dead son to stand trial for child endangerment

AP
Published Dec 13, 2016, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 12:37 pm IST
Clark called 911 more than an hour later, at Price's urging, and police found the lifeless boy.
Christian Clark, 21, of McKeesport, was jailed without bond after being arraigned on charges of criminal homicide in the death of 17-month-old Andre Price III and attempted homicide of his 2-year-old sister, Angel. Clark doesn't have an attorney listed in online court records. (Photo: AP/ Facebook)
 Christian Clark, 21, of McKeesport, was jailed without bond after being arraigned on charges of criminal homicide in the death of 17-month-old Andre Price III and attempted homicide of his 2-year-old sister, Angel. Clark doesn't have an attorney listed in online court records. (Photo: AP/ Facebook)

Pittsburgh: A man accused of not calling 911 when the mother of his toddler son sent him videos of the boy's lifeless body during hours' worth of angry text messages is headed to trial on child endangerment charges.

Andre Price Jr., 24, of McKeesport, waived a preliminary hearing Monday.

Defense attorney James Sheets said Price is still mourning the death of his 17-month-old son, Andre III. Sheets told The Associated Press that the boy's mother, Christian Clark, had made similar, but empty, threats before to kill the boy and the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Angel.

"This is the little boy who cried wolf," Sheets said, referring to Clark. "On any number of occasions Miss Clark had threatened the life of his children, and he had family members or friends check on them and they were fine."

Clark's attorney, Milton Raiford, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment. Clark remains jailed awaiting trial on homicide, attempted homicide, assault and endangerment charges.

Raiford previously said his client waived her preliminary hearing so testimony about the grisly case wouldn't be amplified in the media and prejudice future jurors. Sheets said he had similar concerns in waiving Price's hearing.

Allegheny County police contend Clark sent a barrage of angry texts, threats, photos and videos Nov. 1 because she believed Price planned to be with another woman. Sheets contends Price went to his sister's after work to avoid rekindling an argument he had with Clark.

"Ya kids ain't safe here I don't want them here" and "Answer me or im going to jail for child endangerment" were among dozens of texts listed in the criminal complaint. Then came a message about an hour into the rant that said, "I'm killing them," followed by a laughing emoji with tears coming from its eyes, police said.

Clark called 911 more than an hour later, at Price's urging, and police found the lifeless boy. Clark first claimed not to know how he died, then confessed to smothering him, police said. Clark is also charged with trying to smother Angel.

Sheets told the AP that Clark had sent pictures or videos of the children's limp bodies before, which is why Price didn't take them seriously at first.

County police noted in their criminal complaint that Price also didn't alert authorities when Clark texted him pictures of her holding the children by the throat around Andre III's first birthday. Price posted those pictures to Facebook with a caption that said: "These two pictures she is choking them because was (sic) ain't together ...."

Sheets said those posts supports his claim that Clark had threatened the children previously but didn't physically harm them.

Price still has court-supervised visits with his daughter, who is living with a relative, Sheets said.

"I feel as though the loss of his son makes him a victim just as much as the young man that lost his life," Sheets said.

Tags: dead toddler, christian clark, crime, murder
Location: United States, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani defends Ranveer Singh's 'butt expose' in Befikre

A still from the film.
 

‘Who are these three’: Shahid on Kangana’s infamous 3-hero statement

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Harmanpreet Kaur powers Sydney Thunders to victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's maiden season in the Women's Big Bash League is turning from good to great. (Photo: Sydney Thunders)
 

Demonetisation: Delhi BJP to 'thank' public for patience with ‘laddoo’

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (left) at Parliament House with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on her rumoured 'cold war' with Shahid and Saif

Kangana Ranaut
 

PV Sindhu wins Most Improved Player award

PV Sindhu won her first Superseries title in China in November. (Photo: BWF)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

On the ground! Police help Alabama man stage proposal to girlfriend

McPherson followed their orders and held out a ring for Blackmon, who quickly went from being frightened to overjoyed. (Photo: Pixabay)

Trump selects Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department, dismissing concerns about the businessman's close ties with Russia, two people close to Trump's transition said Monday night. (Photo: AP)

Taiwan not 'bargaining chip', US firm on 'One China': WH slams Trump

Trump yesterday questioned the relevance of continuing the

Trump to announce top diplomat pick Tuesday

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US: Parents held for torturing, killing 16-year-old daughter

Parents Nicole Marie Finn and Joseph Michael Finn (inset top left), the house where the children were kept (inset bottom left) and Natalie Finn (right). (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham