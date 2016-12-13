World, America

Taiwan not 'bargaining chip', US firm on 'One China': WH slams Trump

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 8:15 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 8:25 am IST
Trump has suggested he can leverage Taiwan by questioning the 'One China' policy and force China to 'make a deal'.
Trump yesterday questioned the relevance of continuing the "One-China" policy if Beijing refuses to make any concessions on trade and other issues. (Photo: AP)
 Trump yesterday questioned the relevance of continuing the "One-China" policy if Beijing refuses to make any concessions on trade and other issues. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Barack Obama's White House on Tuesday made it clear that US' ties with Taiwan was not a "bargaining chip" and that America was firmly committee to the decades-old "One-China" policy, a day after president-elect Donald Trump questioned the relevance of pursuing the policy.

"The United States government, under the leadership of President Obama, has been and remains firmly committed to our one-China policy. That's also the policy, by the way, that previous presidents in both parties have pursued and our country has benefited from adherence to that policy," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters.

"One reason that we have pursued that policy is because the Obama administration does not view Taiwan and our relationship with Taiwan as a bargaining chip," he said adding that Taiwan is the ninth-largest trading partner of the US.

Trump yesterday questioned the relevance of continuing the "One-China" policy if Beijing refuses to make any concessions on trade and other issues. He had said that China was "very badly" hurting the US by devaluing its currecy and accused the communist nation of not helping in reigning in North Korea.

Trump has suggested he can leverage Taiwan by questioning the "One China" policy and force China to "make a deal". Trump's "One China" rhetoric prompted the strongest public warning from China today that bilateral ties will be damaged.

"Adherence to one-China principle is the political bedrock of the China-US relations. If it is compromised or disrupted, the sound and steady growth of China-US relationship as well as bilateral cooperation in major field would be out of question," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

The US since 1979 has respected China's stance on Taiwan, which it sees as a breakaway province. But Trump said without concessions from China, he did not see why it should continue. "Bargaining that away is not something that this administration believes is in our best interest. In fact, I think you would be hard-pressed to make the case that it's in the interest of Taiwan," Earnest said.

Under Obama administration, the US has been able to lower tensions around cyber issues and they have been able to work effectively with the Chinese to ramp up pressure on the North.

"We certainly don't agree with the Chinese on everything, but where common ground does exist, we've been able to make progress in a way that benefits the American people and benefits the Chinese people... That kind of progress is much more difficult if tensions are heightened around our one-China policy," Earnest said.

Obama, he noted, has worked hard to manage relationships with China and Russia in a way that gives the US the opportunity to capitalise on common ground where it exists.

"In each case, our differences are substantial, but in each case effective diplomacy resulted in both those countries bolstering our effort to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and further isolate the North Korean regime for their destabilising activities on the (Korean) peninsula," he said.

Tags: donald trump, taiwan, one china policy, white house
Location: United States, Washington

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China's richest man looking for successor after son refuses to takeover

Wang Jianlin, 62, founder and chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose business includes shopping malls, theme parks, sports clubs and cinemas, said he is most likely to pick from a group of professional managers to take over the running of his business. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Demonetized wedding: UP Groom gets Rs 11, tea for guests

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump to announce top diplomat pick Tuesday

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US: Parents held for torturing, killing 16-year-old daughter

Parents Nicole Marie Finn and Joseph Michael Finn (inset top left), the house where the children were kept (inset bottom left) and Natalie Finn (right). (Photo: Facebook)

I'm a 'smart person,' don't need intelligence briefings every day: Trump

It was not immediately clear why Trump has decided not to receive the intelligence briefings available to President Barack Obama more frequently. (Photo: AFP)

US: Man held for allegedly stabbing worshipper near mosque

A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after police say he stabbed a worshipper near a Simi Valley mosque. (Representational Image)

Joe Biden refuses to rule out 2020 run against Donald Trump

Biden's comments came a week after he made contradictory comments. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham