World, America

No bed of roses: Modi, Trump to talk about H-1B, terrorism at maiden meet

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 9:53 am IST
Trump invited Modi to Washington after the latter rang him in January to congratulate the new president on his inauguration.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the two leaders were expected to set forth a 'common vision' on expanding the US-India partnership. (PTI/AP)
 White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the two leaders were expected to set forth a 'common vision' on expanding the US-India partnership. (PTI/AP)

Washington: The maiden meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would "set forth a vision" to expand the US-India partnership in an ambitious way, the White House has said.

The leaders of the world's two largest democracies, home to 1.6 billion people, will meet on June 26 to discuss a gamut of bilateral issues including terrorism and India's concerns over possible changes in H-1B visa rules.

"I think you can expect the two of them to set forth a vision that will expand the US-India partnership in an ambitious and worthy way of both countries' people," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference.

Spicer said the two leaders were expected to set forth a "common vision" on expanding the US-India partnership. He cited fighting terrorism, promoting economic growth and reforms and expanding security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as shared priorities.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will look to outline a common vision for the United States-India partnership that is worthy of their 1.6 billion citizens,"
Spicer said.

Trump invited Modi to Washington after the latter rang him in January to congratulate the new president on his inauguration.

"The president and the prime minister have had a number of positive phone conversations, and expect to further that discussion ... whether it's economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism, expanding our cooperation as major defence partners," Spicer said in response to a question.

The bilateral talks appear to be no bed of roses as they come amidst thorny issues like US' plans to reduce the number of H-1B visa slots that are mainly used by Indian IT workers and its withdrawal from the historic climate accord.

The White House said that the US-India trade has grown six-fold since 2000, from USD 19 billion to USD 115 billion in 2016, despite the recent hiccups over the H1-B visa issue. "US energy and technologies, including natural gas, are helping to build Prime Minister Modi's vision for a new India and creating thousands of US jobs in the process," Spicer said.
 
Notably, Modi's US visit, which would begin on June 25, comes in the backdrop of Trump's announcement to withdraw the US from the historic Paris Climate Agreement signed by over 190 other countries.

In his announcement of the decision for which he received a global condemnation, Trump had blamed India and China for the US withdrawal. "India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of dollars from developed countries," he had said.

Strongly rejecting Trump's contention, India said it signed the Paris deal not under duress or for lure of money but due to its commitment to protect the environment.

During his visit to France this month, Modi even said that India would "go above and beyond" the Paris deal to protect climate for the future generations. Apart from ways to enhance trade and business cooperation, Modi and Trump are expected to discuss defence ties.

Tags: h-1b, donald trump, narendra modi, us-india ties
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

Modi visit to US: H1B visa likely to be top agenda

The two leaders have spoken on the phone at least three times.
13 Jun 2017 6:54 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

US glad to host Modi later this month: State Dept spokesperson

This would be Modi's first trip to the US under the Trump administration.
09 Jun 2017 12:08 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Social organisation to name Indian village after Trump to enhance Indo-US ties

Sulabh International founder and chief, Bindeshwar Pathak. (Photo: Twitter)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, Sloppy fielding let Sri Lanka down vs Pakistan: Angelo Mathews

Sarfraz Ahmed, who was adjudged Man of the Match, was dropped twice in the 39th and 41st over off Lasith Malinga. (Photo: AP)
 

Nokia 6, 5, 3 to debut in India today; prices leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 smartphone
 

Sexual assistance is helping ensure 'right to sex' for disabled people

The assistants offer much more than just sex (Photo: YouTube)
 

Bosnian boy with no hands and deformed foot becomes swimming champion

The six-year-old boy was enrolled by his parents to an academy inspite of his fear of water and has come a long way from there. (Photo: AP)
 

Vibrating yoga pants are a thing and they can help you improve your asanas

The electronic sensors in the pants buzz when the person is doing the asana wrong and tells the person to realign his posture. (Photo: Facebook/WearableX))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

We are going to starve the beast: US President Trump on terrorism financing

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Puerto Ricans support full US statehood

An unincorporated US territory under American control since 1898, Puerto Rico lacks sovereign powers(Representational Image)(Photo: AP)

Preet Bharara says fired for refusing Trump’s call

Preet Bharara (Photo: AP)

Video: Tattoo artist inks 'thief' on teen’s forehead for stealing bicycle

The video had gone viral on social media, later discovered by the teen’s family members who complained to the police. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: US woman chained, locked in metal storage container; rescued after 2 months

A search of the property led investigators to Carver’s body, buried in a shallow grave. (Photo: Youtube grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham