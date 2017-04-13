World, America

Donald Trump declares US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low'

AP
Published Apr 13, 2017, 8:08 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 8:08 am IST
His top diplomat offered a similarly grim assessment from the other side of the globe after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
US State Secretary in meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin (Photo:Twitter)
 US State Secretary in meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin (Photo:Twitter)

Washington: Laying bare deep and dangerous divisions on Syria and other issues, President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that US relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low." His top diplomat offered a similarly grim assessment from the other side of the globe after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all," Trump said flatly during a White House news conference. It was stark evidence that the president is moving ever further from his campaign promises to establish better ties with Moscow.

Only weeks ago, it appeared that Trump, who praised Putin throughout the U.S. election campaign, was poised for a potentially historic rapprochement with Russia. But any such expectations have crashed into reality amid the nasty back-and-forth over Syria and ongoing U.S. investigations into Russia's alleged interference in America's U.S. presidential election.

"It'd be a fantastic thing if we got along with Putin and if we got along with Russia," Trump said. But he clearly wasn't counting on it. "That could happen, and it may not happen," he said. "It may be just the opposite."

Not long before Trump spoke in Washington, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson struck a similar tone after an almost two-hour meeting with Putin, saying the two countries had reached a "low point" in relations.

Trump, who last week ordered airstrikes on a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack, was asked Wednesday if Syria could have launched the attack without Russia's knowledge. Trump said it was "certainly possible" though "probably unlikely."

The newly hardened view of Moscow comes as the president has tried to shake suspicions about the motives behind his campaign calls for warmer relations.

As the FBI and multiple congressional committees investigate possible collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign, the president and his aides can now point to his hard-line stance on Syrian President Bashar Assad as evidence he's willing to stand up to Putin.

More than 80 people were killed in what the US has described as a nerve gas attack that Assad's forces undoubtedly carried out. Russia says rebels were responsible for whatever chemical agent was used, which the Trump administration calls a disinformation campaign.

Not long before Trump spoke, Russia vetoed a Western-backed UN resolution that would have condemned the chemical weapons attack and demanded a speedy investigation.

The dim view of US-Russian ties from both Trump and Tillerson reflected the former Cold War foes' inability to forge better relations, as Trump until recently has advocated.

Allegations of collusion between Russian officials and Trump campaign associates also have weakened Trump's ability to make concessions to Russia in any agreement, lest he be accused of rewarding bad behavior.

Russia wants the US to eliminate sanctions on Moscow related to its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Until the chemical attack, the Trump administration had sought to step back from the U.S. position that Assad should leave power. But Tillerson repeated the administration's new belief that "the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end."

Beyond Syria, Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential election also hovered over what was the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and any Trump administration Cabinet member.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blasted US claims that it has "irrefutable evidence" of election interference.

"We have not seen a single fact, or even a hint of facts," he said. "I do not know who saw them. No one showed us anything, no one said anything, although we repeatedly asked to produce the details on which these unfounded accusations lie." He also rejected American claims of certain evidence that Assad ordered the chemical attack.

Still, Tillerson sought to stress the positives from his meetings. He said working groups would be established to improve US-Russian ties and identify problems. He said the two sides would also discuss disagreements on Syria and how to end the country's six-year civil war.

But such hopes appeared optimistic as the diplomats outlined their sharply diverging views on Syria. Tillerson said Syria's government had committed more than 50 attacks using chlorine or other chemical weapons over the duration of the conflict.

And he suggested that possible war crimes charges could be levied against the Syrian leader. Russia has never publicly acknowledged any such attacks by Assad's forces and has tried for the past 18 months to help him expand his authority in Syria.

The civil war is separate from the US-led effort against the Islamic State group in the north of the country.

While the most immediate US-Russian dispute concerns culpability for the chemical weapons, broader disagreements over everything from Ukraine to Russia's support for once-fringe candidates in European elections are among other sore points.

Tillerson was greeted frostily in the Russian capital as Lavrov began their meeting Wednesday by demanding to know America's "real intentions."

"We have seen very alarming actions recently with an unlawful attack against Syria," Lavrov said, referring to the 59 Tomahawk missiles Trump launched at an air base to punish Assad for using chemical weapons. "We consider it of utmost importance to prevent the risks of replay of similar action in the future."

Trump and others have indeed threatened similar action. But in a Fox Business Network interview, the US president said he wouldn't intervene militarily against Assad unless the Syrian leader resorts to using weapons of mass destruction again. "Are we going to get involved with Syria? No," Trump said. But, he added, "I see them using gas ... we have to do something."

Tags: donald trump, vladimir putin, us strike, syria chemical gas attack, world news
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Not sure if MS Dhoni is still a good T20 player, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly's scathing comments came on the back MS Dhoni's ever-falling run in the shortest format of the game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Umpires make glaring error during Sunrisers Hyderabad-Mumbai Indians match

The on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan, for the Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday made a goof-up of sorts, as they missed out on a simple detail. (Photo: BCCI)
 

1,470 economists, including 6 Nobel laureates sign pro-immigrant letter to Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranbir Kapoor has phenomenally transformed to an older Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt.
 

UK: On 100th anniversary, Sabarmati Ashram’s story presented in documentary

The film sheds light on Gandhi's life in the Ashram. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Man makes 'ice pops' using condoms to heal wife's vagina post childbirth

It can help with bruises and swelling (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Man charged in attack on Mexican

Travis Senner was charged last week with the hate crime of malicious harassment and assault in the March incident (Representational image)

Woman in hijab beaten up badly

The woman from Milwaukee was attacked as she walked home from prayer. Milwaukee police told FOX6 News they were investigating the crime.The incident happened on Monday and the victim was released from the hospital on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational Image)

United Airlines CEO refuses to resign, apologises again

Munoz reiterated his regret at the incident, which mushroomed into a global public relations disaster after the video showing passenger David Dao, 69, his face bloodied, being dragged off the plane went viral. (Photo: AP)

1,470 economists, including 6 Nobel laureates sign pro-immigrant letter to Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US: Muslim woman’s hijab ripped off, beaten ‘like an animal’

The woman from Milwaukee was attacked as she walked home from prayer. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham