World, America

US: Man plots to kill family, accidentally texts boss instead of hitman; arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 3:04 pm IST
Prosecutors argued that Jeff had intended to kill to his family for their USD 1.5 million insurance cover.
Jeff Lytle has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. (Photo: Facebook)
 Jeff Lytle has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Monroe, Washington: A Washington man has been arrested for plotting to kill his wife and four-year-old daughter after he accidentally texted his boss asking for help instead of hitman.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused Jeff Lytle of Monroe, Washington, wanted to send the text message to a hitman named Shayne. Instead, he sent it to his boss, who in turn alerted the police and got Jeff arrested.

While the case was under trial, prosecutors argued that Jeff had intended to kill to his family for their USD 1.5 million insurance cover.

In the text message, Jeff wrote, "Hey Shayne hows it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I'm going to take you up on that offer."

He had allegedly promised to give half the insurance money to the hitman, the court heard.

Prosecutors also told the court that Jeff wanted his wife and daughter's death to be staged as an accident or a robbery incident. However, his plans went for a toss when he sent the text to the wrong person.

He has been currently detained at the Snohomish County jail.

Tags: crime, attempt to murder, jeff lytle, us
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amount of time spent on social media is enough to read 200 books

Reading at all places is a useful strategy (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Japanese man balances coin in unbelievable positions

You won't believe it until you see it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sachin Tendulkar reveals release date of his biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

The first poster of the biopic, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was released in April 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitterati slam Virender Sehwag after Blind T20 World Cup tweet

Virender Sehwag has gained a lot of fan following for his exploits on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Adele wins top awards at Grammys, Beyonce dazzles with her

Beyonce may have lost out the top trophy to Adele, but her performance was the highpoint of the ceremony. (Photo source AFP)
 

When Irfan Pathan was asked why he chose India and not Pakistan despite being Muslim

Irfan Pathan, who played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, scored over 1800 runs and picked up 301 wickets with a first over hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006 the pick of the lot. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Australian government issues Valentine's Day scam alert

Romance scams cost victims more money than any other form of cheating, with those aged over 45 more likely to be stung, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. (Photo: Pixabay)

Indian-American professionals express concern over H-1B bills

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. (Representational image)

Justin Trudeau visits Donald Trump in crucial meeting for Canada

Trudeau's close cooperation with Trump and the first daughter could ease some worries among Canadians that the U.S. president will enact protectionist measures that could hurt the Canadian economy. (Photo: AP)

Former Pak envoy to US questions Islamabad's Kashmir policy

Former Pakistani envoy to the US Husain Haqqani. (Photo: AFP)

Woman pilot removed after ranting over divorce, Donald Trump

United Airlines confirmed a pilot on a flight from Austin to San Francisco was removed from a plane on Saturday evening. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham