 LIVE !  :  While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad
 
World, America

Donald Trump admin officials may be deposed over immigration order

REUTERS
Published Feb 13, 2017, 8:10 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 8:16 am IST
Documents authored by admin officials may contain evidence that the order was an unconstitutional attempt to ban Muslims from entering US.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, talks to reporters as Solicitor General Noah Purcell, second from right, looks on, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle. (Photo: AP)
 Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, talks to reporters as Solicitor General Noah Purcell, second from right, looks on, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Sunday he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover “what truly motivated” President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration if the case he brought against it goes to trial.

Documents and emails authored by administration officials may contain evidence that the order was an unconstitutional attempt to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and Ferguson will use "every tool" at his disposal to bring those to light, he told ABC's "This Week."

Tags: donald trump, trump administration, travel ban, ban on muslims, immigration ban
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman pilot removed after ranting over divorce, Donald Trump

United Airlines confirmed a pilot on a flight from Austin to San Francisco was removed from a plane on Saturday evening. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad

While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP)
 

Good to have the record out of way: R Ashwin

Playing in his 45th Test match, R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session of the fourth and penultimate day of the one-off Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricket fraternity congratulates blind cricket team for T20 WC triumph

India also won the previous and inaugural edition in 2012. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Australian wicketkeeper gets hit on the head with a bat

Sam Harper was hit on head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli expresses his displeasure with Jadeja in colourful language

Virat Kohli who was not pleased with Jadeja’s lack of awareness, and let the all-rounder have a piece of his mind after this incident. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Post court ruling, 72 percent refugees entered from banned Muslim countries: Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

No link between immigration, increased crime in US: study

Researchers explored whether larger scale immigration patterns in communities could be tied to increases in crime. (Photo: Representational/File)

Trump good for US economy for now as trouble looms, says IMF head

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde (Photo: File)

Watch: Truck crushes police car due to strong winds

Representational image (Photo: Pixabay)

New Jersey woman falls to death off an escalator while picking up hat

Jenny Santos, of Kearny, was trying to retrieve a hat dropped by her twin sister while the two were on an escalator at about 5:30 a.m. when she reached too far over the railing and tumbled over the edge, a law enforcement official said. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham