US: Teen breaks into disabled 82-yr-old's home, rapes her at knifepoint

Brooklyn: A teenager has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for raping an 82-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home in Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 18-year-old accused was found guilty of suffocating, raping and sodomising the elderly woman last year.

The incident took place when the accused entered the victim's home when she was sweeping her front yard. As the victim went inside her home to take some rest, the accused pounced on her and pushed her onto her bed. He then removed a knife and threatened to kill her if she resisted.

During a trial of the case, the victim, who came face-to-face with her attacker, spoke of the horror she faced when the accused broke into her home, put a knife to her neck and proceeded to sexually assault her.

"He was on top of me like a pile of bricks. It felt like he was trying to crush me to death," she recalled.

After the assault when the accused left the victim's home, she called up her son-in-law and informed him about the crime, following which a police complaint was registered.

Police officials used a CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.