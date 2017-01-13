World, America

US: Teen breaks into disabled 82-yr-old's home, rapes her at knifepoint

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2017, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
The accused has been sentenced to 115 years in prison.
The teen was found guilty of suffocating, raping and sodomising the elderly woman last year. (Representational Image)
 The teen was found guilty of suffocating, raping and sodomising the elderly woman last year. (Representational Image)

Brooklyn: A teenager has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for raping an 82-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home in  Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 18-year-old accused was found guilty of suffocating, raping and sodomising the elderly woman last year.

The incident took place when the accused entered the victim's home when she was sweeping her front yard. As the victim went inside her home to take some rest, the accused pounced on her and pushed her onto her bed. He then removed a knife and threatened to kill her if she resisted.

During a trial of the case, the victim, who came face-to-face with her attacker, spoke of the horror she faced when the accused broke into her home, put a knife to her neck and proceeded to sexually assault her.

"He was on top of me like a pile of bricks. It felt like he was trying to crush me to death," she recalled.

After the assault when the accused left the victim's home, she called up her son-in-law and informed him about the crime, following which a police complaint was registered.

Police officials used a CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.

Tags: sexual assault, rape, crime, sex abuse
Location: United States, New York, New York

Sports Gallery

Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India will do very good under Virat Kohli, says Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane, who had shouldered deputy captain’s role under Kohli in Tests, was confident that Team India will do very good under the leadership of the Delhi cricketer. (Photo: AFP)
 

In my mind, the series against South Africa in 2015 was my last: MS Dhoni
 

Video: Spoof of Raees trailer featuring Cristiano Ronaldo is hilarious

Neymar also makes an appearance (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

Former first daughters, Jenna Bush(Left) and Barbara Bush(Right). (Photo: AP)
 

Apple plans to put holes in your future iPhone's display

The openings mentioned in the patent is said to be located in the active portion of the display. (Photo: AppleInsider/ USPTO)
 

Paratha-wala Hanan Khan eyes Pakistan cricket team selection

Hanan Khan is picked Pakistan’s NCA XI side which will play two Twenty20 games against a Malaysian side on January 14 and 15 at the Gadhafi Stadium in Lahore. (Photo: Hanan Khan / Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump differ on key issues

Rex Tillerson said he does not support blanket travel ban against Muslims. He also disagreed from Donald Trump on the Paris deal.

US sanctions N Korean officials, including Kim Jong-Un’s sister for rights abuses

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. (Photo: AP)

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)

Killer of Indian student in car crash sentenced to life in US

Adacia Chambers was sentenced in Payne County District Court yesterday after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery, CBS News reported. (Photo: Representational Image)

The name is Steele: Ex-British spy whose reports put Trump in trouble

Christopher Steele wrote reports on compromising material Russian operatives allegedly had collected on US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham