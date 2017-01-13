World, America

Indian American sex assault survivor wants US senate to reject Jeff Sessions

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 7:59 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 8:00 am IST
She appealed lawmakers to reject Jeff Sessions as Attorney General for his support to Trump who has faced accusations of sexual assault.
Senator Jeff Sessions. (Photo: AP)
 Senator Jeff Sessions. (Photo: AP)

Washington: An Indian American sexual assault victim has appealed to US lawmakers in a stinging testimony to reject the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General for his support to President-elect Donald Trump who has faced accusations of sexual assault.

Testifying before the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, Los Angeles-based Amita Swadhin, founder of Mirror Memoirs, said that Sessions is not fit for the job and alleged that he is anti-women.

"I am here on behalf of survivors of rape and sexual assault to urge you not to confirm Senator Sessions as Attorney General," Swadhin said.

In the wake of Trump's comments about groping women becoming public, she said Sessions was quoted stating he does not characterise that behaviour as sexual assault.

"Let me be clear, Senator Sessions stated he does not characterise non-consensual genital grabbing as sexual assault," she said.

"Furthermore, in reference to President-elect Trump's comments, Senator Sessions told Fox News 'This thing is overblown. Everybody knows that Trump likes women'. While he criticised President-elect Trump's inappropriate language, at no point did Senator Sessions condemn the behaviour Trump had admitted to engaging in," Swadhin said.

"I was one of those survivors. I am a victim of violent crime, in the form of eight years of rape and over a decade of psychological, verbal and physical abuse by my father, beginning when I was four years old," said Swadhin who was born in Ohio to Indian immigrants and raised in New Jersey.

"In addition to direct violence from my father, I grew up watching him abuse my mother in a textbook case of domestic violence and marital rape, until she finally found the courage and support to leave him when I was 15 years old," she said.

"As a publicly out survivor of child sexual abuse, many people, mainly in my father's family and community of friends and colleagues, have dismissed my story as a private family matter or have diminished the impact of this violence on my present-day life," she said.

"I live with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and struggle every day to be well. It directly and negatively impacts me when people disbelieve or attempt to discredit me or other survivors.

"So, to watch our President-elect admit to forcibly kissing women and grabbing them by the genitals, and to hear Senator Sessions say this behaviour does not constitute sexual assault, and then to consider him leading the Department of Justice has been incredibly triggering," she rued.

The US she said, needs an Attorney General who will continue the progress we have made since the initial passage of VAWA (Violence Against Women Act), someone committed to improving and enforcing our laws to ensure the most vulnerable victims of crime can come forward to seek accountability and to access healing.

Tags: indian american, sex assault, us senate, jeff sessions

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Solar-powered boat starts service in Kerala

Power production from solar energy that stood at 2000 MW in 2014 has gone up to 9500 MW at present. (Photo: IndianPowerSector.com)
 

Here's what a Chennai cabbie did after asking passenger for Rs 2000 note

Many have been using it to avoid paying at toll booths (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Bairavaa movie review: Vijay saves inadequately etched film

A still from the film.
 

Vin Diesel dodges questions on Donald Trump, focuses on film’s promotion

Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and D. J Caruso dressed in Indian attire. The film is releasing on January 13.
 

In a rare gesture, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies solo in MiG-21

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies MiG-21 'Type-96' aircraft (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump differ on key issues

Rex Tillerson said he does not support blanket travel ban against Muslims. He also disagreed from Donald Trump on the Paris deal.

US sanctions N Korean officials, including Kim Jong-Un’s sister for rights abuses

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. (Photo: AP)

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)

Killer of Indian student in car crash sentenced to life in US

Adacia Chambers was sentenced in Payne County District Court yesterday after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery, CBS News reported. (Photo: Representational Image)

The name is Steele: Ex-British spy whose reports put Trump in trouble

Christopher Steele wrote reports on compromising material Russian operatives allegedly had collected on US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham