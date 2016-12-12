Indian-origin teens win $200K in science contest

Houston: Three Indian-origin teens won a total scholarship worth $2,00,000 in a science competition for their innovative research that will help doctors diagnose health problems, including schizophrenia.

Twins Shriya and Adhya Beesam, 16, shared the $1,00,000 grand prize in the 17th annual Siemens Math, Science and Technology Competition for their project, ‘Linked Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System: A Novel Approach to Schizophrenia Diagnosis’.

Vineet Edupuganti won the top individual award worth $1,00,000 for developing an ingestible battery that could transform the way doctors diagnose and monitor health problems.