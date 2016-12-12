World, America

Indian-origin teens win $200K in science contest

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 2:58 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 2:59 am IST
Twins Shriya and Adhya Beesam, 16, shared the $1,00,000 grand prize in the 17th annual Siemens Math, Science and Technology Competition.
Shriya and Adhya Beesam.
Houston: Three Indian-origin teens won a total scholarship worth $2,00,000 in a science competition for their innovative research that will help doctors diagnose health problems, including schizophrenia.

Twins Shriya and Adhya Beesam, 16,  shared the $1,00,000 grand prize in the 17th annual Siemens Math, Science and Technology Competition for their project, ‘Linked Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System: A Novel Approach to Schizophrenia Diagnosis’.

Vineet Edupuganti won the top individual award worth $1,00,000 for developing an ingestible battery that could transform the way doctors diagnose and monitor health problems.

Tags: siemens, science competition
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

