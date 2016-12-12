I'm a 'smart person,' don't need intelligence briefings every day: Trump

It was not immediately clear why Trump has decided not to receive the intelligence briefings available to President Barack Obama more frequently. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump, who is receiving an average of one presidential intelligence briefing a week, said that he does not need to receive intelligence briefings on a daily basis. He further stated that he gets the briefings only when he needs it.

“I don’t have to be told ― you know, I’m, like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day,” Trump said in an interview with the Fox News.

President-elects in the past have welcomed the opportunity to receive the President's Daily Brief (PDB), the most highly classified and closely held document in the government, on a regular basis.

It was not immediately clear why Trump has decided not to receive the intelligence briefings available to President Barack Obama more frequently, or whether that has made any difference in his presidential preparations.

An official on the transition team said on Thursday that Trump has been receiving national security briefings, including "routine" PDBs and other special briefings, but declined to specify their content or frequency, saying these matters were classified.

Trump has asked for at least one briefing, and possibly more, from intelligence agencies on specific subjects, one of the officials said. The source declined to identify what subjects interested the president-elect, but said that so far they have not included Russia or Iran.

Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Trump's vice president-elect, has been receiving his own PDB at least six days a week, the sources familiar with the matter said.