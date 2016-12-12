 LIVE !  :  Indina Team (Photo: DC) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 5: India four wickets away from sealing the series
 
World, America

Donald Trump questions 'one China policy' without Beijing concessions

AFP
Published Dec 12, 2016, 7:48 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 7:49 am IST
Trump also repeated earlier accusations that China is manipulating its currency, saying ‘we're being hurt badly by China with devaluation.’
'I don't want China dictating to me,' said Trump as he made a vehement defense of his recent phone conversation with the president of Taiwan. (Photo: AP)
 'I don't want China dictating to me,' said Trump as he made a vehement defense of his recent phone conversation with the president of Taiwan. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump questioned in an interview broadcast Sunday whether the United States should continue its "one China policy" unless Beijing makes concessions on trade and other issues, threatening to upend decades of Sino-American diplomacy.

"I don't want China dictating to me," Trump said as he made a vehement defense of his recent phone conversation with the president of Taiwan.

"I don't know why we have to be bound by a one China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade," he added in the interview with Fox News Sunday.

He was responding to a question about taking a call earlier this month from Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of Taiwan, a self-ruling island that Beijing considers a rogue province awaiting unification.

It was a break from decades of US diplomatic tradition that recognizes Beijing as the sole representative of China, an understanding that has been a cornerstone of the relationship between the countries since Richard Nixon went to China in 1972.

From trade to Taiwan

Trump also repeated earlier accusations that China is manipulating its currency, saying "we're being hurt very badly by China with devaluation."

He piled on the criticism in other hot-button areas: "With taxing us at the borders when we don't tax them -- with building a massive fortress in the middle of the South China Sea -- which they shouldn't be doing."

Concerning nuclear weapons, Trump argued that China as North Korea's main patron "could solve that problem."

"Frankly, they're not helping us at all with North Korea," he said.

Trump said it would have been disrespectful not to take the call from Tsai, who he said wanted to congratulate him on his election win.

The real estate magnate said he had had just a couple hours' notice that the call from Taiwan was coming, not weeks or longer as has been reported.

"It was a very nice call. Short. And why should some other nation be able to say I can't take a call?" Trump asked.

Official reaction from Beijing has been muted so far, but state-controlled media have savaged the president-elect.

"Provoking friction and messing up China-US relations won't help 'make America great again,'" read a front-page opinion piece last week in the overseas edition of Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.  

Heartland diplomacy

But Trump has also made moves to assuage Chinese ire by tapping Iowa Governor Terry Branstad -- who has links to Chinese President Xi Jinping dating back to the mid-1980s -- as ambassador to Beijing.

Xi visited Branstad's state in 1985 as the leader of an agricultural research delegation, and the two men have stayed in touch as Xi ascended to the Chinese presidency.

Branstad has overseen the growth of Iowa's farm exports to China, notably soybeans, soar into the billions.

China called the governor "an old friend" after hearing reports of the nomination.

Branstad will likely have to walk a fine line in his new role, experts said.

It is difficult to imagine the United States not taking some sort of trade action against China in 2017, "on currency or subsidies or cyber-theft of intellectual property," said Derek Scissors, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and an expert on US-China relations.

Even if such action is limited, "Branstad would then need to smooth ruffled feathers, where his relationship with Xi should help," Scissors said.

Tags: one china policy, donald trump, trade, us, china
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oxford students to use gender neutral 'ze' instead of ‘he or she’ to address students

In a move set to be imposed at Cambridge University too, students hope the use of gender neutral pronouns will be extended to lectures and seminars. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Experts alarmed over Donald Trump climate survey

POTUS Donald Trump

'I don't believe it': Tump on Russia meddling in US presidential elections

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

For a week in US, Pakistan PM's top aide still to meet Trump team

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi. (Photo: AP/ File)

US: Teen kills father, hides body in shed to have drug-fuelled parties

The accused identified as Crystal Brooke Howell crept up to her father when he whe he was taking a nap on the sofa and shot him in the head, killing him instantly. (Photo: Facebook)

UN Secretary General designate Antonio Guterres to be sworn in tomorrow

Guterres was unanimously appointed by the General Assembly as the successor to Ban. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham