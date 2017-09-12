World, America

We aren’t looking for war: US allies in Asia support UN sanctions on N Korea

REUTERS
Published Sep 12, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 10:55 am IST
A tougher initial US draft was weakened to win the support of China and Russia both Pyongyang’s main ally and trading partner.
North Korea show Kim Jong Un inspecting a device with metal casing. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korea show Kim Jong Un inspecting a device with metal casing. (Photo: AFP)

United Nations/Seoul: Major US allies in Asia welcomed on Tuesday the UN Security Council’s unanimous vote to step up sanctions on North Korea, with its profitable textile exports now banned and fuel supplies to the reclusive North capped after it its sixth nuclear test.

Japan and South Korea said after the passage of the US-drafted Security Council resolution they were prepared to apply more pressure if Pyongyang refused to end its aggressive development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Monday’s decision was the ninth sanctions resolution unanimously adopted by the 15-member Security Council since 2006 over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

A tougher initial US draft was weakened to win the support of China, Pyongyang’s main ally and trading partner, and Russia, both of which hold veto power in the council.

“We don’t take pleasure in further strengthening sanctions today. We are not looking for war,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the council after the vote. “The North Korean regime has not yet passed the point of no return.”

“If it agrees to stop its nuclear program, it can reclaim its future ... if North Korea continues its dangerous path, we will continue with further pressure,” said Haley, who credited a “strong relationship” between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the successful resolution negotiations.

UN member states are now required to halt imports of textiles from North Korea, its second largest export after coal and other minerals in 2016 that totaled $752 million and accounted for a quarter of its income from trade, according to South Korean data. Nearly 80 percent went to China.

“This resolution also puts an end to the regime making money from the 93,000 North Korean citizens it sends overseas to work and heavily taxes,” Haley said.

“This ban will eventually starve the regime of an additional $500 million or more in annual revenues,” she said.

Tags: un security council, north korea, ballistic missiles, nikki haley
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravindra Jadeja targets BCCI on Twitter after India-Australia ODI snub, deletes tweet

Ashwin has been continuing his cricket duties in England with County cricket club Worcestershire, while Jadeja is yet to play after the Sri Lanka Test series in August which Virat Kohli’s men won 3-0. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple's 'special' product launch event tonight: Everything you need to know

Screengrab of Apple's official website.
 

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar roped in Mumbai U-19 squad

The 17-year-old Arjun Tendulkar, who is picked in Mumbai's Under-19 squad, has previously been a part of the Mumbai Under-14 and Under-16 teams. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi confirms launching Mi Mix 2 in India

We expect the company to bring it here before Diwali so that they can pull in some good numbers on the log books.
 

Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan, expresses anger, agony at their plight

One of the pictures Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram.
 

New power generator can convert energy from flowing blood into electricity

Carbon nanotubes are well known to be electroactive and mechanically stable (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Modi opened up space for terrorists in Kashmir: Rahul at California University

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir by 2013, but it returned when the BJP forged an alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Shashi Tharoor/Twitter)

Hurricane Irma weakens, continues to lash Florida

Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm over Florida, but it still had winds near hurricane force (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

White House observes minute of silence for 9/11 victims

The president, and his wife, Melania, placed their hands on their hearts and bowed their heads as a bell tolled and a Marine played the mournful Taps on a trumpet. (Photo: Facebook)

Hurricane Irma downgrades to tropical storm over Florida

In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image, the eye of Hurricane Irma moves up Florida's west coast. (Photo: AP)

Deplore India’s current measures to deport Rohingya refugees: UNHRC

A Rohingya child kisses his mother’s cheek as they rest after crossing over to Bangladesh (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham