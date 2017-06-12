World, America

Video: US woman chained, locked in metal storage container; rescued after 2 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 12, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
The woman, Kala Brown visited Woodruff with her boyfriend to do some cleaning for the owner of the property.
In the video, during her rescue, an officer asks Brown about her partner, to which she replies, “He shot him.” (Photo: YouTube Videograb/7th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
 In the video, during her rescue, an officer asks Brown about her partner, to which she replies, “He shot him.” (Photo: YouTube Videograb/7th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

California: Police rescued a frail-looking woman, sitting on a mattress in a locked metal storage container in the middle of a wooded area at South Carolina, the United States, where she was chained up for two months.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the woman, Kala Brown visited Woodruff with her boyfriend, Charles "David" Carver to do some cleaning work for the owner of the property, real estate agent Todd Christopher Kohlhepp.

Prosecutors in South Carolina released the video on Friday, showing footage from last November where officers tell Brown that paramedics are there to rescue her.

Brown and Carver were reported missing from August 31, 2016. In the video, during her rescue, an officer asks Brown about her partner, to which she replies, “He shot him.”

She goes on to tell them how Kohlhepp shot Carver thrice in the chest, wrapped him in tarp and carried it away in a tractor. He told her that Carver was dead and buried along with several other bodies which dogs wouldn’t be able to find because of red pepper.

A search of the property led investigators to Carver’s body, buried in a shallow grave.

Kohlhepp was arrested and confessed to murdering seven other people in South Carolina, including four people in 2003 at a motorcycle shop in Chesnee, South Carolina. The murders were the county's first quadruple homicide, nicknamed “Superbike murders”, and had remained unsolved for nearly 13 years.

The accused also admitted to killing two people in December 2015, after luring them to the property under the pretext of giving them some work.

Kohlhepp, 46, pleaded guilty to 14 charges last month, to avoid the death penalty, and received seven consecutive life sentences.

Tags: kala brown, todd christopher kohlhepp, superbike murders
Location: United States, California

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik ahead of 250th ODI

Sania Mirza congratulated her husband and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik ahead of his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 

Teddy bear reaches space after tied to balloon by kids in UK

Roffa was in the air for around four-and-a-half hours and the GoPro camera stopped recording an hour before he was found in Hadlow, near Tonbridge in England. (Photo: YouTube videograb)
 

SRK to remain beside son Aryan for his nose surgery; will skip eminent award occasion

Shah Rukh Khan with his elder son Aryan Khan.
 

Microsoft’s outing at E3 2017: From a new Xbox to a new Porsche

Microsoft did deliver the Xbox One X and even launched a new Porsche supercar along with it. Sounds tempting?
 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli opens up on Anushka Sharma’s lucky presence

Virat Kohli revealed that Anushka Sharma was with him when he was named India’s Test captain in 2014 and appointed as India’s limited-overs captain earlier this year after MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith’s IPL advice to Ben Stokes rebounds on Australia in ICC Champions Trophy

Ben Stokes played under Steve Smith's captaincy for the Rising Pune Supergiant during this year's edition of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Enough evidence to start obstruction of justice case against Trump: Preet Bharara

Bharara also alleged that before firing him, Trump tried to cultivate relationship with him and that the pattern was similar to that of sacked FBI Director James Comey. (Photo: AP)

Melania Trump, son Barron move into White House, join US President

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son and Barron Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Mom goes partying, leaves kids for over 15 hrs to die in car; arrested

Amanda Hawkins (19), was arrested on Thursday and has been indicted with two counts of child abandonment. (Photo: Facebook)

Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam released after five years of captivity

Son of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi. (Photo: AFP)

Qatar hires ex-US Attorney Gen to fight allegations of terrorism

Former US Attorney General John Ashcroft (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham