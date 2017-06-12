World, America

Melania Trump, son Barron move into White House, join US President

AP
Published Jun 12, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 8:26 am IST
The First Lady and Barron had been living at Trump Tower in New York until he finished the school year.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son and Barron Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
Washington: President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, has made it official. She and their young son have moved into the White House.

The first lady tweeted the news on Sunday evening after she arrived at the White House with Trump and their 11-year-old son, Barron. The president spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In her tweet, she wrote: “Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday.”

The tweet came with a photograph of the Washington Monument as seen from what appeared to be the Red Room in the White House.

The first lady and Barron had been living at Trump Tower in New York until he finished the school year. Barron is to attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.

