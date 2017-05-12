World, America

Trump asked FBI director three times if he was target of investigations

AFP
Published May 12, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 8:12 am IST
The US president also acknowledged that Russia was on his mind when he made the decision to sack James Comey.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Donald Trump said Thursday he asked his now-fired FBI director on three occasions whether he was the target of ongoing investigations, stoking allegations of presidential interference.

The US president also acknowledged that Russia was on his mind when he made the decision to sack James Comey, who had been heading a probe into suspected Russian influence in the 2016 election.

"When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story," he said in an interview with NBC, appearing to link Comey's firing with the investigation.

Trump said he had asked Comey if he was the subject of counter-intelligence probes -- twice in conversations over the phone and once over a White House dinner.

"I actually asked him, yes. I said, 'If it's possible would you let me know, am I under investigation?'"

"He said, 'You are not under investigation,'" Trump recounted, repeating an assertion made when the White House announced Comey's firing Tuesday.

"All I can tell you is, well I know what, I know that I'm not under investigation. Me. Personally. I'm not talking about campaigns. I'm not talking about anything else. I'm not under investigation."

Trump's comments to NBC raised questions about whether he had acted inappropriately and whether Comey had broken government guidelines.

US presidents are normally at pains to avoid any suggestion of interference or even commenting on ongoing investigations. The FBI typically does not confirm their existence.

Noted legal scholar Laurence Tribe told AFP that if Comey did indeed answer Trump's question, it would violate Department of Justice rules and "would be unthinkably unethical and unprofessional in this situation."

Trump also said that at the dinner, he and Comey discussed whether the US top cop would stay in his role and continue his ten-year term.

Asking such a question "would come close to bribery... or at least obstruction of justice, which Comey would've had to be an idiot to fall for by offering the assurance sought," Tribe said.

The White House rejected the suggestion the exchange was inappropriate. "I don't see it as a conflict of interest," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

In the interview, Trump insisted that he always intended to fire Comey, undercutting the initial White House explanation that he acted on the recommendation of top justice officials who criticized the FBI chief's handling of a probe into Hillary Clinton's emails.

"I was going to fire him regardless of recommendations," said the president. "He's a showboat, he's a grandstander."

What's the reason?
Opponents have claimed that Comey's shock sacking was a bid to stall an FBI investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which is also looking into possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump's team.

Trump's interview was released on the same day the interim head of the FBI told the US Congress that Comey's sacking would not derail the Russia investigation.

"There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date," acting director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a hearing that capped two days of high drama provoked by the dismissal.

"You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing," he said. "All of the agents involved in the investigation are still in their positions."

Trump told NBC that had Russia interfered in the 2016 election, it would have been "horrible."

He repeated denials of links between his campaign and Moscow. "There's no collusion between me, my campaign and the Russians," he said.

'Broad support'
While Trump said the outgoing FBI director had left the agency in "turmoil,"  McCabe rejected any suggestion that Comey had lost the support of the rank and file.

"Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does today," he told the committee.

Echoing a widely-held view in opposition ranks, the senior Democrat on the Senate committee, John Warner, called the timing of Comey's dismissal "especially troubling."

"He was leading an active counterintelligence investigation into any links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government or its representatives, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts to interfere in our election."

"For many people, including myself, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the president's decision to remove Director Comey was related to this investigation."

McCabe gave no information on the status of the FBI probe, which dates back to July last year when the agency became aware of alleged Russian hacking of Democratic party computers and communications. He also pledged not to discuss the Russia investigation with the White House.

Tags: donald trump, james comey, former fbi director
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Solid support guaranteed as tickets for India matches in Champions Trophy sold out

There won’t be any shortage of support for Virat Kohli-led Team India as all the tickets for the Champions Trophy matches involving the defending champions India are sold out. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Commuters in China push away 100 tonne train to free stranded woman

The crowd displayed extraordinary courage and teamwork (Photo: Facebook)
 

How good is Honor’s brand new EMUI 5.0?

You will still find it confused between choosing the best of iOS and stock Android interfaces. (Image: EMUI 5.1 logo)
 

BCCI not ready for India-Pakistan series even in India, alleges PCB

"We will keep our programmes as they are, but not playing a series against India does hurt our revenue generation," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

Confirmed! Katrina is a part of Aamir-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindustan

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

18-month-old baby weighing 31 kg uncontrollably gains 2 kg every month

The child's parents have visited every doctor without luck (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US may extend airline laptop ban to Europe

In March, the US announced laptop restrictions on flights originating from 10 airports including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey because of fears that a concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices.(Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

CIA special unit focus on North Korea activities

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo: AP)

No need for special prosecutor, says White House

The White House also issued a timeline claiming how Mr Trump lost confidence in Mr Comey over the course of the last several months and dismissed criticism of Mr Trump firing Mr Comey.(Photo: AP)

FBI grapples with Comey’s firing

Many agents working in field offices across the country learnt about their director’s firing in much the same way he did: from news channels. (Photo: AP)

Self-proclaimed Nazi's name change to Hitler takes effect

Isidore Heath Campbell (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham