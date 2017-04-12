World, America

US experts question Pakistan's decision to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 8:02 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 8:02 am IST
Jadhav was awarded death sentence by military court under the army act for his alleged involvement in terrorism and espionage.
The death sentence was confirmed by army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File Photo)
 The death sentence was confirmed by army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File Photo)

Washington: Top US experts have expressed concern over Pakistan's decision to give death penalty to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav as they warned that Islamabad wants to send a "strong message" to India against isolating it on the world stage.

Jadhav, 46, was awarded the death sentence by military Field General Court Martial under the army act for his alleged involvement in terrorism and espionage. The death sentence was confirmed by army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"Apart from the gross irregularities in the Jadhav situation, such as the lack of consular access and the secrecy surrounding the surprise court-martial, what struck me the most is the contrast between the speed of Mr Jadhav's trial set against the endless postponements for that of the Mumbai attackers, Alyssa Ayres, a former senior State Department official in its South and Central Asia Bureau said.

"The latter case, by contrast, has been in a continual state of prolongation for nearly nine years, Ayres told PTI. She is currently senior fellow for India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, a top American think-tank.

Bharat Gopalaswamy, director of South Asia Center at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-DC based top US think-tank, believes that the evidence warranting Jadhav's conviction "is rather flimsy" and the story by the Pakistani authorities "do not add up".

Without furnishing further evidence, this conviction as it stands, "seems to be politically motivated" in order to counter India's aggressive diplomacy against Pakistan in combating terrorism, he said.

"This whole story is shrouded in mystery and uncertainty, but it seems clear that Pakistan wants to send a very strong message to India, whether to warn New Delhi against meddling in Pakistan or to push back in a big way against India's efforts to isolate Pakistan on the world stage," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the prestigious Woodrow Wilson Center.

"At the same time, given how much India will want to ensure that Yadav isn't executed, Pakistan now has a very large bargaining chip at its disposal. Pakistan may want to use Yadav as a trump card to get some type of major concession from India," Kugelman said.

"The bottom line is that India-Pakistan relations are on life support. We can kiss goodbye any immediate prospects for resuming dialogue, though that wasn't a very strong possibility even before the announcement about Yadavs death sentence. Ultimately, India and Pakistan face some very dark and dangerous days ahead, he said.

According to Sameer Lalwani, senior associate and deputy director for Stimson's South Asia program, said the decision and timing of Jadhav's execution sentence "appears puzzling" because in many ways it does not seem to work in Pakistan's self-interest.

"If Jadhav posed a threat and Pakistan wanted to send a deterrent signal to potential saboteurs of CPEC and Gwadar, they could have executed him months ago after his intelligence value had been exhausted," Lalwani said.

"If Pakistan wanted to exploit Jadhav's capture for diplomatic purposes by showcasing evidence of Indian sub conventional aggression, Pakistan still has yet to convince the international community and an execution raises suspicions," Lalwani said.

"Finally, if the Indians care that much about Jadhav, Pakistan could have used him as a bargaining chip. Perhaps the sentence is an opening bargaining gambit but actually executing Jadhav may not be reaping much of a deterrent signal for Pakistan while foreclosing on diplomatic or trade value. he said.

Both the State Department and the White House refused to comment on the sentencing of Jadhav. "We have seen these reports. We refer you to the governments of India and Pakistan for further information," a State Department spokesperson said.

Tags: us experts, kulbhushan jadhav, gen qamar javed bajwa
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)
 

Atlantis Space Shuttle tile gets stolen from NASA

(Image: NASA)
 

This gastropub infuses beers with ‘desi’ flavours that you can’t even imagine

The beer flows through a pipe under room temperature into the Randall - a cylinder filled to the brim with flavour, where it blends with the beer to come out as a chilled frothy drink.
 

Ukrainian national gets new life thanks to heart from Indian donor

The harvested heart was yesterday transported from Unity Hospital in Gujarat's Surat to Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav set to play KXIP game, joins Kolkata Knight Riders camp

A fit-again Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ankit Rajpoot in the bowling line-up for their match against Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How to watch porn without getting caught?

Ensure some easy steps to a safe and secure porn session on your smartphone without letting the world know about it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ivanka’s reaction to Syria gas attack spurred Trump to bomb air base

Eric said Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence over the President. (Photo: AP)

US: Alabama governor resigns after impeachment proceedings over affair

The scandal broke last spring when the state’s top police officer provided the news organisation AL.com with salacious details of the secret romance. (Photo: AP)

US strike destroyed 20 percent of Syria's working jets: Pentagon chief

Friday's strike saw two US destroyers unleash a volley of 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian airbase. (Photo: AFP)

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)

Video: US man on trial for raping 10-yr-old jumps from court's balcony, dies

Seman climbed the balcony wall and jumped off, hurling himself over a railing after leaving the courtroom. (Photo: Sreengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham