World, America

Intruder scales White House fence while Trump was inside, held

REUTERS
Published Mar 12, 2017, 8:04 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 8:05 am IST
Trump was not in any danger during the incident, CNN reported, citing an unnamed source.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: An intruder carrying a backpack was arrested after scaling a fence and entering the White House grounds, the U.S. Secret Service said on Saturday, in the latest breach of security at the president's official residence.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House when a male suspect scaled the complex's South Grounds fence at 11:38 pm on Friday, and uniformed officers arrested him, the Secret Service said in a statement.

Trump was not in any danger during the incident, CNN reported, citing an unnamed source.

A 2014 intrusion at the White House prompted the resignation of Secret Service director Julia Pierson and a series of recommendations to tighten security. In 2015, a row of sharp spikes was bolted to the top of the black iron fence surrounding the property.

In the latest incident, the suspect was apprehended near the south portico entrance, where presidents often address the public, CNN said. The entrance is near the part of the White House where the president resides.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect but Martin Mulholland, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said he had no arrest record or history with the agency, which is charged with protecting the president, his family and other elected officials.

The backpack carried by the intruder was screened and searched as a precaution, and no hazardous material was found, according the statement. The Secret Service searched the north and south grounds but nothing of concern turned up.

Neither the Secret Service nor the White House responded immediately to a request for further details.

Security Shakeup

The most serious of the recent security incidents at the White House occurred in September 2014, when an Army veteran carrying a knife climbed the fence and pushed his way inside the building before he was stopped.

Another man wearing an American flag jumped the fence in November 2015. In April 2016, an intruder threw a backpack over the outer fence and then scaled it before getting arrested.

The Secret Service and National Park Service have been working on a new fence design and other upgrades.

Joseph Clancy, her replacement, said in February that he planned to step down in March, allowing Trump to name his own security chief.

The service's credibility was also damaged in 2012 when it was revealed that members had hired prostitutes while in Colombia in advance of a trip by then-President Barack Obama.

Tags: white house, intruder, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Pathetic': Twitter trolls Aishwaryaa Dhanush for her Bharatnatyam performance at UN

Screengrab from the video.
 

Phillauri music review: Earthy, soulful and well-crafted

A still from the film.
 

Poll paupers: Over 100 candidates score less than 100 votes!

Irom Sharmila could just get 90 votes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Nishabdham movie review: Baby Sathanya steals the thunder

Still from the film
 

Rahul Dravid to replace Anil Kumble as head coach after India-Australia Tests?

Rahul Dravid may soon find himself in former India and Karnataka teammate Anil Kumble's shoes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian media hits one below the belt, compares Virat Kohli with animals

Virat Kohli slammed Steve Smith after the Australian skipper tried to seek dressing room’s for using Decision Review System (DRS) during the second innings of the second India versus Australia Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US troops deployed in Syria are invaders, says Bashar al-Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.(Photo: AFP)

Federal judge against enforcing Trump’s new travel ban on homeless Syrian family

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US expert says BJP's UP victory shows people’s trust in Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state. (Photo: File)

Terror groups like Haqqanis, LeT, JeM should not be given sanctuaries: India

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants (Photo: AFP/File)

Pak military plays key role in national security and foreign affairs: US delegation

Pakistani army. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham